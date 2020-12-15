 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   Chris Rock: "...but I understand it"   (tmz.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1343 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2020 at 4:54 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope his car doesn't need any work now. That can get expensive. Can the driver sue the guy for damaging his car???
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm rather impressed with the driver. With adrenaline flowing like that and most likely not trained for stressful situations, it doesn't look as if the car the bike was in front of got touched.

*hat tip*

I like the shop guy there at the end. "Well, that was fun bit it looks like a good time to roll the security gate down."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Got rekt? Oh yes.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ooh, that's gonna leave a mark.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not only do I understand.

I also would have killed them.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Combustion: I hope his car doesn't need any work now. That can get expensive. Can the driver thief sue the guy driver for damaging his car scooter???
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
imokwiththis.jpg
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pro tip: People are on farking edge.  Try shiat at your own risk of life or limb.  This guy escaped, and within 3 seconds threw it in reverse, drove backward like a stuntman for the half-block and cornered for a direct hit.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the old joke.

What's the difference between a dead armadillo in the road and a dead lawyer in the road?

The armadillo has skid marks in front of it.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think my favorite moment is when the dermatologist office brings down the Purge door.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Anyone else see the shop owner in the foreground shut his steel window shutters really quick after that ruckus? Seems like it wasn't the first time he did that really quick.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sorry to see they didn't get injured.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah, I'm the guy in the dermatology shop.

"Shop's closed!"
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.