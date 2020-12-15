 Skip to content
Journalism on easy mode - asking local celebrities softball questions. Journalism on hard mode - visiting Russian assassins at home and asking them if they've killed anyone interesting lately
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*deadbolts click shut*

'He doesn't seem to want to talk to us'
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defenestration in 5... 4.. 3...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inb4 bootlicker
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN's international coverage is still really good. Luckily my cable provider has the international feed so I can watch that when I get tired of the sensationalism of the American version.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw her report on CNN, that woman has lady balls for days.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Condensed down to a tweeted excerpt of a youtube video for Farker consumption.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the network that gives Rick Santorum airtime and a nice salary?
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How else did she think it was going to go?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I'm *so* sure that the FSB is gonna order a hit on Clarissa Ward now.

/not exactly hard mode
 
The Ocho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how much paperwork he has to fill out. Contact with foreigner, contact with reporter... he's going to be busy for a few days.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ottebx: How else did she think it was going to go?


"I do wish we could chat, Clarissa, but... I'm having an old friend for dinner. Bye."
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, the guy is an assassin, but he's just a poisoner.

It's not like trying to ambush John Wick here. Just don't eat or drink shiat.

/still impressive journalism
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: I saw her report on CNN, that woman has lady balls for days.


We need a gender-neutral version of "giant clanking brass balls".  Any ideas?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aRegularJoe_aRegularJob: FarkingSmurf: I saw her report on CNN, that woman has lady balls for days.

We need a gender-neutral version of "giant clanking brass balls".  Any ideas?


"Usul, we have ovarysign the likes of..."
 
1derful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Ocho: I wonder how much paperwork he has to fill out. Contact with foreigner, contact with reporter... he's going to be busy for a few days.


Those are annoying. The real headache is the "why journalist did not explode after you made contact with them" form.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aRegularJoe_aRegularJob: FarkingSmurf: I saw her report on CNN, that woman has lady balls for days.

We need a gender-neutral version of "giant clanking brass balls".  Any ideas?


Giant thrusty-stabby ovaries? Vicious Vaj? Titzilla? She-Ra Bra®?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: I saw her report on CNN, that woman has lady balls for days.


I don't know when it was live but they played it this morning and yes.  Iron balls on that one.

/Russia makes internationally their internationally known assassins live in run down apartments.  This is what the radical left wants!
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ottebx: How else did she think it was going to go?


She acknowledged in the beginning of the video that it was a long shot, but sometimes people will say surprising things if you just ask.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
journalism is dead!
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
asking them if they've killed anyone interesting lately

confusingmiddle.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir, we heard you're a FSB poisoner.  Can you tell us about the people you killed last year?

Sir, its not raining in the hallway, why do you have an umbrella?
 
tdyak [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aRegularJoe_aRegularJob: FarkingSmurf: I saw her report on CNN, that woman has lady balls for days.

We need a gender-neutral version of "giant clanking brass balls".  Any ideas?


Guts.  She has guts.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pointfdr: journalism is dead!


Oh, that's very fascinating to me. I read a lot of journalism myself. Some people think I'm too intellectual but I think it's a fabulous way to spend your spare time. I also play raquetball. Do you have any hobbies?
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: CNN's international coverage is still really good. Luckily my cable provider has the international feed so I can watch that when I get tired of the sensationalism of the American version.


American news is almost like reality show coverage, it is not very useful, although there is that one on pbs I think it is that seems pretty good.
I don't know how you folks can stand to watch the regular stuff.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: I saw her report on CNN, that woman has

lady balls for days.

I've been trying to get "Brass Ovaries" into the lexicon. So far no luck.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: I saw her report on CNN, that woman has lady balls for days.


Go on...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Is this the network that gives Rick Santorum airtime and a nice salary?


On election day the rest of the CNN broadcast team almost whipped out knives and Julius Caesared him live on the air.  They were not happy with his BS.
 
ceejayoz [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ottebx: How else did she think it was going to go?


Like taking the Fifth, sometimes running away and hiding says a lot.
 
Magnus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Juc: Mrtraveler01: CNN's international coverage is still really good. Luckily my cable provider has the international feed so I can watch that when I get tired of the sensationalism of the American version.

American news is almost like reality show coverage, it is not very useful, although there is that one on pbs I think it is that seems pretty good.
I don't know how you folks can stand to watch the regular stuff.


We don't.  We come to Fark to get in-depth Tweets.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: aRegularJoe_aRegularJob: FarkingSmurf: I saw her report on CNN, that woman has lady balls for days.

We need a gender-neutral version of "giant clanking brass balls".  Any ideas?

Giant thrusty-stabby ovaries? Vicious Vaj? Titzilla? She-Ra Bra®?


Gonads.  Covers both testicles and ovaries, so works perfectly well
 
Magnus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

moto-geek: FarkingSmurf: I saw her report on CNN, that woman has lady balls for days.

Go on...


One night In Bangkok makes a grown man humble...

More?
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Magnus: moto-geek: FarkingSmurf: I saw her report on CNN, that woman has lady balls for days.

Go on...

One night In Bangkok makes a grown man humble...

More?


I don't see you guys rating
The kind of mate I'm contemplating

I'd let you watch, I would invite you
But the queens we use would not excite you
 
unbelver
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've seen that movie.

Man Bites Dog
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How did that not go big pidzec in a hurry??   there's no amount of money in the world that could have me banging on an FSB fixer's soviet block housing door. Thats probably where the vats of acid and bags of lime are stored. You know it's legit because she didnt get gop-stopped on the way in.. no gopnik activity nearby means big boss nearby.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
her crew was likely strapped
 
