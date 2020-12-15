 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Rosebud   (whitewolfpack.com)
posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2020 at 5:35 PM



rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You mean the guy from the old wine commercials?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just wasted the best "Trump is dead" headline you tit.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice that they returned the land voluntarily rather than forcing the tribe to Sioux them in order to get it back.
 
151 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesuits, pretty much the only remaining Christians that actually do Christian stuff

/Went to a Jesuit high school
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For once, your blog does not suck.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Comments are interesting
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Better late than never I guess
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: You just wasted the best "Trump is dead" headline you tit.


Could have had a Werewolf the Apocalypse headline due to White Wolf tribe
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jesuits are pretty decent.

This is coming from a guy who despises Christians in general.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"And we are throwing in a bunch of warm blankets just in time for winter"
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Alasastar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This happened in 2017... http://catholicphilly.com/201​7/05/news​/national-news/jesuits-to-return-525-a​cres-of-south-dakota-land-to-rosebud-s​ioux/
 
Summoner101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Citizen Kane
Youtube ILSbYH9pvjQ
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

151: Jesuits, pretty much the only remaining Christians that actually do Christian stuff

/Went to a Jesuit high school


Sooo, Jesuits or GTFO?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rosebud Frozen Peas
Youtube IH1PJTY9AVA
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: 151: Jesuits, pretty much the only remaining Christians that actually do Christian stuff

/Went to a Jesuit high school

Sooo, Jesuits or GTFO?


A Franciscan, a Benedictine, and a Dominican were all arguing over whose order God loved more.  This went on for weeks.  Finally they all agreed to pray to see if God would respond.  After three hours of intense prayer before the altar, there was a "Poof" and a piece of paper appeared on the altar.  They all rushed up to read it. "My children, I love all of you equally. Sincerely YHWH, S.J."
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

151: Jesuits, pretty much the only remaining Christians that actually do Christian stuff

/Went to a Jesuit high school


One of the Jesuit residences in Dublin discovered they had a giant, long lost Caravaggio, The Taking of Christ, hanging in their dining hall. They had it restored and gave it, on indefinite loan to the state. It's a stunning painting, and hangs in our national gallery.

https://www.jesuit.ie/news/rediscoveri​ng-a-caravaggio-masterpiece/
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"It might just be used for agricultural purposes like it is now, for grazing. It might be used for community development. It might continue to be used for religious purposes," said Harold Compton, deputy executive director of Tribal Land Enterprises, the Rosebud Sioux's land management corporation.

It's funny, it would stay undeveloped in the white man's hands but now it's a business acquisition.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They made sure there was no oil, gas, gold, uranium, earth metals or silver,right?  Cause it would awkward to "ask" for it back (again)
 
