(WFLA Tampa Bay)   'Florida pastor who fought Sunday alcohol sales charged with child porn'   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's drink laughing about this hypocritical bum.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, there goes "But ah was drunk" as an excuse.

/it's not an excuse
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Man, these guys KEEP slipping past Q?

IT'S A CONSPIRACY! THE LIBS HAVE HACKED THE CHURCHES NOW!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Let's drink laughing about this hypocritical bum.


It's not hypocritical, he fought alcohol, not child porn.
 
gbv23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: kdawg7736: Let's drink laughing about this hypocritical bum.

It's not hypocritical, he fought alcohol, not child porn.


He'll probably claim it was the Demon Rum that made him look at kiddie pics.
 
sotua
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
thatescalatedquickly.gif
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

duppy: Welp, there goes "But ah was drunk" as an excuse.

/it's not an excuse


I'm drunk a LOT and I sometimes say things I would say sober but I don't do things that I wouldn't do sober. This guy's a pederast, drunk or hammered.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He likes his scotch aged, but not his porn
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Let's drink laughing about this hypocritical bum.


How is he a hypocrite?

He said "Dont drink on Sunday".

He didnt say "Dont fu*k kids".
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mugato: duppy: Welp, there goes "But ah was drunk" as an excuse.

/it's not an excuse

I'm drunk a LOT and I sometimes say things I would say sober but I don't do things that I wouldn't do sober. This guy's a pederast, drunk or hammered.


This guy's a pederast, SOBER or hammered I mean.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pastor Bedtime.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: kdawg7736: Let's drink laughing about this hypocritical bum.

How is he a hypocrite?

He said "Dont drink on Sunday".

He didnt say "Dont fu*k kids".


And even then it's not like he was f*cking them on Sunday.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's always the ones who can't mind their own business, ain't it?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No drinky on Sunday 'lil boy.

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


/I'm (safely) assuming it's boy porn
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
wellthatescalatedquickly.gif

Dude has got some issues with control, and they aren't gonna be fixed in this lifetime.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
George Carlin: When Jesus said, "Suffer the little children come unto me," that's not what he was talking about
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Funny how they tried to scrub his name off the website, but left a reference on the front page.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Obvious tag still locked in his basement subby?
 
