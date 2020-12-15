 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Boston)   Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker: "We've seen this movie before"   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
12
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

995 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2020 at 4:28 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It's pretty simple. The safest way to celebrate this year is with members of your own household, and to postpone or cancel any travel plans, and to avoid gatherings with people you don't live with," said Baker.

The most surprising thing about this statement: Governor Baker is a Republican.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You may gawk at the Sensible Republican, but please do not tap on the glass. Massachusetts is a very sensitive and difficult-to replicate-environment for Sensible Republicans, and even minor alterations could ruin it for everyone.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gremlins?
 
anfrind
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
BUT MAH FREEDUMBS!!!1!
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You've seen it before cuz The Simpsons did it first:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Persnickety: "It's pretty simple. The safest way to celebrate this year is with members of your own household, and to postpone or cancel any travel plans, and to avoid gatherings with people you don't live with," said Baker.

The most surprising thing about this statement: Governor Baker is a Republican.


Eh. I was impressed with Baker back in March, but for the last two months his overall ethos has been "Yikes, things are bad and getting worse so I'm going to offer a bunch of suggestions without the force of law because heaven forbid I do anything that might slow down the economy again."

I am sympathetic, of course, to all of the retailers and food service people who need customers coming in, and I get that there's no political will for another total shutdown, but phase 3 step 1 is basically "restaurants are open at half capacity and six people at a table."
 
gbv23
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anyone know if the holiday traffic accident rate has changed?

Oh I'm asking this while parked in my car, bathed in hand sanitizer and wearing 2 masks. I really don't want to infect myself.
 
mongosmash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As a Mass resident I'm not giving him points anymore. He's ineffectively dealing with Covid's second surge here (where the death rate is one of the highest) while also stifling criminal justice reform and reproductive rights issues from our democratic legislature.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang?
 
joker420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Silver lining.
The benefits of the anti-maskers.
1. Carbon Footprint Reduction.
2. Boosting the economy. Through           insurance money and jobs.
3. Improving the Gene pool.
4. Increasing intelligence of the               voter pool.
5.....
6......
7.......
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.