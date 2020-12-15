 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Medium)   The former Mrs. Jeff Bezos, and current MacKenzie Scott donates more than $4 billion during the pandemic crisis   (medium.com) divider line
44
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

895 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2020 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at the big pockets on her. I hope she knows what she's doing.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free money, so go nuts, I guess.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whereas Jeff seems to be having a mid-life crisis.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Free money, so go nuts, I guess.


Yeah, I didn't want to be That Guy, since she probably gave up a lot and supported him so Amazon could get where it is, but ultimately it's Amazon stock -- money made on the backs of hundreds of thousands of employees, starting with Jeff.

So that said, good for her on giving so much away and signing on with Buffett and Gates to keep it up.
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I bet that drives him insane.  He's a control freak.  The only way he gives away money is if he can control it or you with it.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good for her. There are millions of selfish douchebags around the world playing with "supercars" and yachts with their undeserved cash. She has a better perspective.

"$4,158,500,000 in gifts to 384 organizations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C. Some are filling basic needs: food banks, emergency relief funds, and support services for those most vulnerable. Others are addressing long-term systemic inequities that have been deepened by the crisis: debt relief, employment training, credit and financial services for under-resourced communities, education for historically marginalized and underserved people, civil rights advocacy groups, and legal defense funds that take on institutional discrimination."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yo MacKenzie,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Whereas Jeff seems to be having a mid-life crisis.
[Fark user image 600x853]


What the hell is that?
I would think with someone in his financial situation he could do a little better than a 1968 Mustang where the bondo was never sanded down before it went to the paint booth.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bezos made her the 18th wealthiest person in the world, and he still kept #1. I am more interested in the amount that got to the people she was trying to help. Emergency charities are commonly get-rich-quick schemes preying on people more interested in looking like they help rather than putting in the effort to make sure they are helping.

But at least she is not complaining about being held prisoner in her mansion like the celebrities.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Keep it going.  Tell your friends and ex-spouses.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Whereas Jeff seems to be having a mid-life crisis.
[Fark user image image 600x853]


Does Bezos get his clothes from the Joe Exotic collection.

/yes I know that show was on a competitor
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Whereas Jeff seems to be having a mid-life crisis.
[Fark user image 600x853]


Seems like a downgrade to me. 
cdn.geekwire.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Rapmaster2000: Whereas Jeff seems to be having a mid-life crisis.
[Fark user image 600x853]

What the hell is that?
I would think with someone in his financial situation he could do a little better than a 1968 Mustang where the bondo was never sanded down before it went to the paint booth.


I'm sure he's toyed with the idea of making a girl, Weird Science style.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't ever thank them.  They don't deserve thanks for giving us back the money they stole from us.  Acknowledge it, and tell them to do more.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Free money, so go nuts, I guess.

Yeah, I didn't want to be That Guy, since she probably gave up a lot and supported him so Amazon could get where it is, but ultimately it's Amazon stock -- money made on the backs of hundreds of thousands of employees, starting with Jeff.

So that said, good for her on giving so much away and signing on with Buffett and Gates to keep it up.


She's doing a fark of a lot more than our farking government.
 
mjbok
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

austerity101: Don't ever thank them.  They don't deserve thanks for giving us back the money they stole from us.  Acknowledge it, and tell them to do more.


How exactly did she steal it from "us"?  You might be able to make an argument she stole it from him.  What is the threshold of income or wealth where they are now a thief in your estimation?
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Rapmaster2000: Whereas Jeff seems to be having a mid-life crisis.
[Fark user image 600x853]

What the hell is that?
I would think with someone in his financial situation he could do a little better than a 1968 Mustang where the bondo was never sanded down before it went to the paint booth.


The botox looks like she had it done in a friend's basement.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Free money, so go nuts, I guess.


I don't think of it as being free. After all, she did have to be married to Jeff. <shudders>
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Rapmaster2000: Whereas Jeff seems to be having a mid-life crisis.
[Fark user image 600x853]

Seems like a downgrade to me. 
[cdn.geekwire.com image 296x300]


Maybe it's

[someones_tired_of_her_shiat.jpg]
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Whereas Jeff seems to be having a mid-life crisis.
[Fark user image 600x853]


She looks like an extra from Tim Burton's Batman.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hmmm, lets see, Goodwill has a multibillion dollar revenue, and has spent years exploiting disabled workers

United way already had a multi billion dollar donation effort back in 2012, and the majority of that was payroll deductions or corporate donations

There are a metric ton of places that giving money does good (the salvation army is NOT one of them), and she picked SOME good ones....but there are just as many places that pretend to be good while being trash
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Look at the big pockets on her. I hope she knows what she's doing.


She's got some $60 billion.  $4 billion isn't even tithing
 
cwheelie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

austerity101: Don't ever thank them.  They don't deserve thanks for giving us back the money they stole from us.  Acknowledge it, and tell them to do more.


He started a company that the entire world uses & that's stealing from you?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Whereas Jeff seems to be having a mid-life crisis.
[Fark user image 600x853]


Except it's his jacket.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is she seeing anyone?

\ Asking for myself
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Good for her. There are millions of selfish douchebags around the world playing with "supercars" and yachts with their undeserved cash. She has a better perspective.

"$4,158,500,000 in gifts to 384 organizations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C. Some are filling basic needs: food banks, emergency relief funds, and support services for those most vulnerable. Others are addressing long-term systemic inequities that have been deepened by the crisis: debt relief, employment training, credit and financial services for under-resourced communities, education for historically marginalized and underserved people, civil rights advocacy groups, and legal defense funds that take on institutional discrimination."


I wish one of these billionaires would just pay off all the student loans in one state, or all the car loans in one city, or something like that. Then, a community with some coherent real economy would be improved all at once. Standard of living would go up, future earnings would be better used (instead of interest payments etc).
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: United way already had a multi billion dollar donation effort back in 2012, and the majority of that was payroll deductions or corporate donations


So?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Whereas Jeff seems to be having a mid-life crisis.
[Fark user image 600x853]


When I was about 48 (memory is fuzzy) I bought a Guards red Porsche from the mayor of a nearby town.  I just loved it.  I only have 1 parking space at my residence, and I didn't know what I would do.  That problem was solved for me 10 weeks later when some dude in a Dodge SUV totaled my 35 year old Porsche.

So, my advice is to not make any investments in automotive transport.  There are lots of people out there who don't give a fark that your investment vehicle is on the road.
 
ansius
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just pay your farking taxes. This shiat shouldn't need to be done by charities and it shouldn't be left up to the personal preferences and vices of an untouchable billionaire class to decide who gets money and who doesn't or whether they get any money at all and how much they get.

Funding should be continuous, focused on the long-term and prevention, universal, and needs-based.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Imagine a world where we actually taxed the uberwealthy, instead of having essentially given them zero-interest loans to make even more money off of so that they can eventually puff their chests and speak about their philanthropic efforts that amount to too little, and most often too late.

/not that i'm hammering ms scott in this moment
//but she's still among the small group of 'richest human beings in history' even after donating $4b to charity
///https://www.theatlantic.com/techno​logy​/archive/2018/06/against-philanthropy/​563834/
//believing that philanthropy works is like believing that industrial self-regulation works
/yet more libertarian nonsense
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Whereas Jeff seems to be having a mid-life crisis.
[Fark user image image 600x853]


Jesus, her plastic face is the crisis one.

Browse, Jeff, don't just buy the first listed recommendation!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Free money, so go nuts, I guess.

I don't think of it as being free. After all, she did have to be married to Jeff. <shudders>


And that laugh of his. Dear God in Heaven, THAT LAUGH.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cwheelie: austerity101: Don't ever thank them.  They don't deserve thanks for giving us back the money they stole from us.  Acknowledge it, and tell them to do more.

He started a company that the entire world uses & that's stealing from you?


You should be forced to work in his warehouse until injured.

Five weeks, tops.

Oh, and no peeing on the job.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Rapmaster2000: Whereas Jeff seems to be having a mid-life crisis.
[Fark user image 600x853]

Seems like a downgrade to me. 
[cdn.geekwire.com image 296x300]


Why could she not have married me!  Is the mere fact that she has no idea who I am, and that I am some classless loser with no social skills something that should get in the way of a true love that we could have for each other and her pocket book?  I say nay.  I guess I am just a hopeless romantic.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'll be her investments has already refilled that coffer. It's easy to look like a philanthropist when your billions double every month.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: jaytkay: Good for her. There are millions of selfish douchebags around the world playing with "supercars" and yachts with their undeserved cash. She has a better perspective.

"$4,158,500,000 in gifts to 384 organizations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C. Some are filling basic needs: food banks, emergency relief funds, and support services for those most vulnerable. Others are addressing long-term systemic inequities that have been deepened by the crisis: debt relief, employment training, credit and financial services for under-resourced communities, education for historically marginalized and underserved people, civil rights advocacy groups, and legal defense funds that take on institutional discrimination."

I wish one of these billionaires would just pay off all the student loans in one state, or all the car loans in one city, or something like that. Then, a community with some coherent real economy would be improved all at once. Standard of living would go up, future earnings would be better used (instead of interest payments etc).


Better: offer every resident in Puerto Rico $65,000 per year if they take up residence in South Dakota and register to vote. Vote however they like, but you have to be and stay registered.

Most will do the right thing.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When we eat the rich, I call dibs on her.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Imagine a world where we actually taxed the uberwealthy, instead of having essentially given them zero-interest loans to make even more money off of so that they can eventually puff their chests and speak about their philanthropic efforts that amount to too little, and most often too late.

/not that i'm hammering ms scott in this moment
//but she's still among the small group of 'richest human beings in history' even after donating $4b to charity
///https://www.theatlantic.com/technol​ogy/archive/2018/06/against-philanthro​py/563834/
//believing that philanthropy works is like believing that industrial self-regulation works
/yet more libertarian nonsense


Why Billionaires Won't Save Us | Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj | Netflix
Youtube mS9CFBlLOcg
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I'll be her investments has already refilled that coffer. It's easy to look like a philanthropist when your billions double every month.


It's even easier to ''look like a philanthropist'' when you donate 4 billion dollars.

Her making smart investments have benefited others less fortunate.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well lookie at her and her 3600 followers.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Lambskincoat: Look at the big pockets on her. I hope she knows what she's doing.

She's got some $60 billion.  $4 billion isn't even tithing


And the crazy thing is, she'll probably recoup that by the end of the year.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ansius: Just pay your farking taxes. This shiat shouldn't need to be done by charities and it shouldn't be left up to the personal preferences and vices of an untouchable billionaire class to decide who gets money and who doesn't or whether they get any money at all and how much they get.

Funding should be continuous, focused on the long-term and prevention, universal, and needs-based.


Said it before and say it again: United Way is sick.

Cut taxes on the rich (and business owners) then guilt the workers to chip in their own money for stop gap measures that should be fully funded by the goddamn government.

Sick.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: bhcompy: Lambskincoat: Look at the big pockets on her. I hope she knows what she's doing.

She's got some $60 billion.  $4 billion isn't even tithing

And the crazy thing is, she'll probably recoup that by the end of the year.


Twistedly, with an assist from tax deductions.

But that has nothing to do with her generousity. Perish the thought.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Rapmaster2000: Whereas Jeff seems to be having a mid-life crisis.
[Fark user image image 600x853]

Does Bezos get his clothes from the Joe Exotic collection.

/yes I know that show was on a competitor


wealthy people: their taste is all in their mouth. the nicer the restaurant, the more garish the clothing.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.