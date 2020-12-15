 Skip to content
(UPI)   Well if the porch pirates turn out to be a pack of anthropomorphic dogs, they are going to be THRILLED   (upi.com) divider line
16
636 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2020 at 10:09 PM (1 hour ago)



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pooch pirates.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not on the ground in this situation but I'm pretty sure you can't trade cat poop for meth.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad she couldn't find a way to mix in some glitter and combustibles. Getting covered in glitter encrusted poo would be an apt punishment.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bait Box?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Bait Box?
[Fark user image image 400x297]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Call the police & ask them for a tracker instead?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
CSB:

I "built" a lockbox out of a very sturdy toolbox, that I locked to my porch. I wrote on it "Please place package inside, and lock" for the mailman today. I even put $5 in there as a thank you. I've never had a box stolen, this was just a precaution.

Anywho, they placed the box inside the lockbox, didnt lock it, and left the $5 tip. WTH?

Are letter carriers not allowed to click a lock or accept a tip?
 
vort3xxx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The amazon drivers can't be bothered to deliver packages to the door with the mailbox at my house.  They are the worst.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
video ? ...oh, i see you kept that for yourself, thanks anyway.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Bait Box?
[Fark user image 400x297]


That is a master bait box.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm glad stray dogs don't steal packages.  They could.
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: CSB:

I "built" a lockbox out of a very sturdy toolbox, that I locked to my porch. I wrote on it "Please place package inside, and lock" for the mailman today. I even put $5 in there as a thank you. I've never had a box stolen, this was just a precaution.

Anywho, they placed the box inside the lockbox, didnt lock it, and left the $5 tip. WTH?

Are letter carriers not allowed to click a lock or accept a tip?


They Cant take cash or cash equivalents. Store gift cards that can't be exchanged for cash and consumable goods under $20 are fine as long as you haven't exceeded $50 for the year.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I did this as a preteen, I used to take my cat and dog shiat and put it into a cardboard box and wrap it like a birthday present. I just hated not being able to watch their eyes when they found all that shiat in their greedy little laps. I moved up to the purse on the rope and got all the shock and awe I needed.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: AsparagusFTW: CSB:

I "built" a lockbox out of a very sturdy toolbox, that I locked to my porch. I wrote on it "Please place package inside, and lock" for the mailman today. I even put $5 in there as a thank you. I've never had a box stolen, this was just a precaution.

Anywho, they placed the box inside the lockbox, didnt lock it, and left the $5 tip. WTH?

Are letter carriers not allowed to click a lock or accept a tip?

They Cant take cash or cash equivalents. Store gift cards that can't be exchanged for cash and consumable goods under $20 are fine as long as you haven't exceeded $50 for the year.


Thanks. Damn. Didn't realize that.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They caught the pirate.  After a fair trial, of course, the judge should make the punishment that ANYBODY can drop off bags or boxes of cat poop (or really any poop) at the home of the pirate.  And require the pirate to disclose the punishment to any potential land lord (hey land lord person, just so you know, there will be a LOT of poop at my place, if you rent to me).  Make the punishment a life sentence.  If they want poop so bad, give it to them.
 
Lsherm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AsparagusFTW: DrunkenIrishOD: AsparagusFTW: CSB:

I "built" a lockbox out of a very sturdy toolbox, that I locked to my porch. I wrote on it "Please place package inside, and lock" for the mailman today. I even put $5 in there as a thank you. I've never had a box stolen, this was just a precaution.

Anywho, they placed the box inside the lockbox, didnt lock it, and left the $5 tip. WTH?

Are letter carriers not allowed to click a lock or accept a tip?

They Cant take cash or cash equivalents. Store gift cards that can't be exchanged for cash and consumable goods under $20 are fine as long as you haven't exceeded $50 for the year.

Thanks. Damn. Didn't realize that.


I'm also not sure they can lock mail up in an unapproved mailbox. You'd have to check with your local post office. Or get something like this:

https://www.theporchpod.com/

The deliverer scans the tracking number to open the box. Since USPS is so busy, I put the odds of your postman using it at 50% on any given day.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

