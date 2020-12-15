 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   In a year of death and destruction, it's nice to find a story about someone who fought back against the disease and made it   (ajc.com) divider line
kyleaugustus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
110 days in the hospital.  How many millions does she owe in medical bills?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can't wait until we return to the before times when no one ever died ever and there was no destruction thru riots.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
2 months in the ICU. She'll drop dead when she gets the bill.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Round the clock medical care and modern drugs, and she survived?  It's a Festivus miracle!
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And yet, there are roughly 90M+ people (assuming the CDC's latest number is correct) who got through COVID without going to the hospital or having such major issues. Just more fear pr0n from the media. Yes, her case is tragic. But it's not common.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
South Lake hospital in Ontario has some videos of Covid recoveries posted on YouTube. They're short and to the point.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dave2042: Round the clock medical care and modern drugs, and she survived?  It's a Festivus miracle!


There are no drugs and there were no care protocols when she was sick.

dj_bigbird: And yet, there are roughly 90M+ people (assuming the CDC's latest number is correct) who got through COVID without going to the hospital or having such major issues. Just more fear pr0n from the media. Yes, her case is tragic. But it's not common.


Why would her story count as fear porn?
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: And yet, there are roughly 90M+ people (assuming the CDC's latest number is correct) who got through COVID without going to the hospital or having such major issues. Just more fear pr0n from the media. Yes, her case is tragic. But it's not common.


You sound like a very compassionate and empathetic person.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: 110 days in the hospital.  How many millions does she owe in medical bills?


I'll get the lights.
 
