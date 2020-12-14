 Skip to content
(NPR)   Wait, this can't be right. I'm something of an expert on Tasmanian Devils, having viewed numerous Bugs Bunny documentaries, and I recall no instance of him ever glowing   (npr.org) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under UV light.
And using a special filter on the camera.
weak sauce.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need a high quollity camera to capture good images of marsupial carnivores.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just static electricity from all that spinning around like a tornado.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Platypi, too. It seems to be the style down there. Somebody check the wombats.

thumbs-prod.si-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First Perry and now Taz. Who will start glowing next?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's quite clear subby has not been informed of Wild Turkey Surprise.
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Platypi, too. It seems to be the style down there. Somebody check the wombats.

[thumbs-prod.si-cdn.com image 787x590]


They already did.  It seems that many animals down under change their stripes under a black light.

If you were an undergrad with access to a museum collection now would be the time to break the black light out and crap out a paper while the topic is hot.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size


I don't think I am going to be able to sleep tonight.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [media.npr.org image 800x637]

I don't think I am going to be able to sleep tonight.


Why am I suddenly reminded of The Darkness from The NeverEnding Story?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bermuda59: First Perry and now Taz. Who will start glowing next?


There was also an article about fluorescent wombats a few weeks ago.

According to a quick check with a UV flashlight, it appears that I have a large number of marsupials hiding in my bathroom.
 
Homer J Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Somebody Check the Wombats" is the name of my new Men at Work furry cover band.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will there be more spinning and rrrafffforrafffooolewan?
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
First wombats on Fark, now Tasmanian Devils? Dnrtfa

https://m.fark.com/comments/11035367?​u​tm_source=feed&utm_medium=comments&utm​_campaign=fark&ref=upstract.com&curato​r=upstract.com&utm_source=upstract.com​#new

Or glowing balls on Fark.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
TheOtherPrefect42: It seems that many animals down under change their stripes under a black light.

If you were an undergrad with access to a museum collection now would be the time to break the black light out and crap out a paper while the topic is hot.

I checked for "Kylie Minogue with black light" and Bing gave me Kylie Minogue with back light.

I'll allow it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You guys are disgusting, Toledo Zoo!

/or am I thinking of a black light?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [media.npr.org image 800x637]

I don't think I am going to be able to sleep tonight.


Seriously?  I'm the first one to think of the Grues from Zork?

/Don't turn off the lights....
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TheOtherPrefect42: It seems that many animals down under change their stripes under a black light.


I knew a girl like that.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: kdawg7736: [media.npr.org image 800x637]

I don't think I am going to be able to sleep tonight.

Seriously?  I'm the first one to think of the Grues from Zork?

/Don't turn off the lights....


Have they tried the black light on the gazebo?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [media.npr.org image 800x637]

I don't think I am going to be able to sleep tonight.


Relax, I've played this game before.

Just go into V.A.T.S. and use your combat shotgun.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
wallpaperaccess.comView Full Size


He's not naughty, he's just drawn that way.
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Under UV light.
And using a special filter on the camera.
weak sauce.


Just because we can't see it doesn't mean they can't see it.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LaViergeNoire: SpectroBoy: Under UV light.
And using a special filter on the camera.
weak sauce.

Just because we can't see it doesn't mean they can't see it.


It would suggest the beasties can see at least part of the UV spectrum, which is more interesting imho.
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
toledoblade.comView Full Size
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tasmanian Devil screaming
Youtube E3RjAh8PRTQ
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LaViergeNoire: SpectroBoy: Under UV light.
And using a special filter on the camera.
weak sauce.

Just because we can't see it doesn't mean they can't see it.


You mean when they use their UV flashlights on each other.
Because this is fluorescence, not bio luminescence.

ml2eimdcbmzd.i.optimole.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did they get a light snack?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

nodwick.comView Full Size

Hmm...
 
