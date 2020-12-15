 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   DeJoy tried to sabotage the election. He ended up sabotaging Christmas   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
60
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

60 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an asshole.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, he has taken Dejoy out of christmas?
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: So, he has taken Dejoy out of christmas?


Nice...
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real War on Christmas!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

radiovox: RaceDTruck: So, he has taken Dejoy out of christmas?

Nice...


Naughty.
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancel Christmas the best part of cancel culture
Cancel Christmas the best part of waking up to find no gifts in your stockings
Cancel Christmas maybe less workers working towards getting covid
Cancel Christmas less joy now less people sick later?
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans.
Is there anything they can't destroy?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This may be the second largest trump farkover after covid (ok maybe between farm farkovers & judicial appointments). Actually this one affects more people than covid I'd argue. I have shiat I mailed end of last month that still hasn't made it across the US. That guy needs to be in jail. He's stealing from businesses essentially. Never-mind the critical items in the mail that people are getting late/not getting.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cache: Republicans.
Is there anything they can't destroy?


Or more appropriately, is there anything they can't fark up?
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not all bad. Christmas should be a time just to reflect on all you have, not all you are getting.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And with even more people shopping from home this season, the log jam will be frightening.  Then, think of when many of those packages are sent back for return in January.  Yikes.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cache: Republicans.
Is there anything they can't destroy?


Themselves
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think Trump gives out pardons for failed attempts?

/Probably.
//In the end, everyone fails him
///And the love you take is equal to the love you make.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cache: Republicans.
Is there anything they can't destroy?


Tumors?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More of the GOP's "War on Christmas"?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey American Taliban drones, here's your War on Christmas™.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pokemon shocked face .jpg
 
undecided
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans are thrilled anyway.  Anything that makes government services look bad is great news to them.  That they caused the problems intentionally will not be enough of the story.
 
cloudofdust [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the Republican plan:

1. Gain government power
2. Damage a government service or institution
3. Scream "The government can't do anything right! Privatize all the things!"
4. Profit

Sabotaging the election is just a side benefit.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Much surprise. Such winning. Wow.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: radiovox: RaceDTruck: So, he has taken Dejoy out of christmas?

Nice...

Naughty.


Fark user imageView Full Size


NAUGHTY

(not sure if right movie)
 
bsmz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have three potential causes here: DeJoy's actions, and FedEx and UPS started refusing to work with Amazon. The moves by FedEx and UPS are large and common knowledge and it is not obvious to me that USPS could have kept up regardless.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprising.  The Republican Party has been dedicated to destroying America for the past 50 years.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cloudofdust: Here's the Republican plan:

1. Gain government power
2. Damage a government service or institution
3. Scream "The government can't do anything right! Privatize all the things!"
4. Profit

Sabotaging the election is just a side benefit.


3.5 As luck would have it, a friend or family member owns a suitable business
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ordered something from a place two hours away.  USPS shipping info says it is now on the other side of the country (I may have mentioned this in other rants).  Is this DeJoy's fault?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rummonkey: Cache: Republicans.
Is there anything they can't destroy?

Or more appropriately, is there anything they can't fark up?


I can't think of anything they wouldn't fark up. It's not an accident either. They do it on purpose.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pershing123: I ordered something from a place two hours away.  USPS shipping info says it is now on the other side of the country (I may have mentioned this in other rants).  Is this DeJoy's fault?


Not enough information. One reasonable guess is it was more efficient to route through a major hub than to you directly.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's it, i'm definitely not voting for trump
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: So, he has taken Dejoy out of christmas?


I am stealing this.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ordered something from about 50 miles away and it has been sitting at a post office 40 miles away, mailed stuff weeks ago that hasn't gotten there. I hope Ben Franklin rises from the grave and biatch slaps the shiat out of DeJoy.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting.  Packages and letters sent locally show up within 24 hours.  Stuff sent to Alabama move quickly.  A padded envelope sent to North Carolina sat on a truck for six days.  Stuff sent UPS SurePost moved quickly until it sat in a UPS warehouse for over a day, either because of COVID outbreak cleanup or because the USPS never bothered to get it.

I wonder how quickly Royal Mail can get a box from London to New Mexico.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This motherfarker should be sued for late fees on bills.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cache: Republicans.
Is there anything they can't destroy?


Covid?
 
patrick767
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Tried? I there was an impact on the election. It just wasn't enough to make Trump win.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: What an asshole.


Speaking of assholes, what about all the people that haven't read TFA and just believe the misleading headline that has no relation to the actual content of the article?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cache: Republicans.
Is there anything they can't destroy?


Your inability to read TFA and your willingness to believe inaccurate headlines?
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I did all of my Christmas shopping online this year, so I added to the glut of mail, sorry about that. I actually like to go shopping in stores, but hell no, not this year.
I ordered stuff in November so it would get here on time, but according to the tracking, a few things won't get here until next year.
I just hope the Georgia votes get delivered on time.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Memo to DeJoy: Santa will be sending you something "special" soon enough.

/may they involve handcuffs
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gar1013: Jake Havechek: What an asshole.

Speaking of assholes, what about all the people that haven't read TFA and just believe the misleading headline that has no relation to the actual content of the article?


The gist of the article is that Trump's asshole buddy farked up the USPS to deliver Trump an election win and it backfired during the biggest shipping holiday next to Mother's Day.  The dark did you read?
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gar1013: Jake Havechek: What an asshole.

Speaking of assholes, what about all the people that haven't read TFA and just believe the misleading headline that has no relation to the actual content of the article?


Wtf are you on about? Dude farked up the post office, post office is farking up xmas gifts. It's not a huge cognitive leap there, chief.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 850x377]


Well I agree with her there.
Except for the part about "having to do it".
But I guess if you're a spineless piece of crap, who only exists to leech off the rubes, you do have to.
 
morg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

I don't see why everyone is down on Joyce Dewitt or Dejoy as you seem to be calling her. She's packing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: that's it, i'm definitely not voting for trump


I'm definitely not voting for any Republican, ever.
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is actually a pretty serious issue for people with small businesses who rely on USPS to ship stuff.

I design and sell limited edition patches and this is just one small sample for the status of the orders I shipped back on December 1st:

Fark user imageView Full Size

(there are about 50 more of these that are all the same)

It was a successful product drop for me but now I've got customers all over the place freaking out because their stuff hasn't arrived. I ship in stayflat mailers (6x9") so the stuff goes through the "bulky envelopes" sorting machines and normally don't take longer than a week to show up.

Most of the customers are understanding it's out of my hands but this erodes consumer confidence that buying products online will actually get to them in a timely fashion.

I'm a defender of the US Postal Service because for shipping small items, there is ZERO cost effective alternative solutions and it would cripple my business if I was forced to use one of the other carriers since the cost to ship would exceed the retail price of my goods. I'm not alone by far so I take it seriously when dumbfarks say "defund the USPS" and correct them that doing so would have a real negative effect on the economy.

So overall, DeJoy can't get drumped from Postmaster General position fast enough and I'd argue he should be thoroughly investigated for attempting to hinder voters. He deserves to see consequences for what he clearly did to disenfranchise this last election.

TL;DR: DeJoy is an asshole and needs to be fired and/or brought up on criminal charges ASAP
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gar1013: Jake Havechek: What an asshole.

Speaking of assholes, what about all the people that haven't read TFA and just believe the misleading headline that has no relation to the actual content of the article?


How about you do yourself a favor and shut your hole since you're bitter because your nazi-loving buddy failed miserably getting re-elected. Or try and tell us it's the ANTIFA THUGS™ who are to blame for hamstringing the USPS or some other weak ass argument.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

morg: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 500x385]
I don't see why everyone is down on Joyce Dewitt or Dejoy as you seem to be calling her. She's packing.


She was always my favorite woman from all of Jack's roommates.
 
