(Chattanooga Pulse)   34 million Americans decide to say "fark it" and stay home this year. Unfortunately, 84.5 million are throwing caution to the wind and plan to spread the pandemic far and wide   (chattanoogapulse.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
84 million pieces of shiat.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

84 and a half million pieces of shiat.


84 and a half million pieces of shiat.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canceling Christmas was never going to work.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, let me delete over a year of my life because of a case of the sniffles.

People still travelled and celebrated christmas when we were suffering from TB, Polio, Smallpox, Typhoid, etc. etc. etc.

The modern world has made you all weak.
 
vermiis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Wow.  Up to this point I had never considered actually putting someone on "Ignore."

People still travelled and celebrated christmas when we were suffering from TB, Polio, Smallpox, Typhoid, etc. etc. etc.

The modern world has made you all weak.


Wow.  Up to this point I had never considered actually putting someone on "Ignore."
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I don't know about you, but I'm staying home to perfect my peach melba recipe.

/cough

People still travelled and celebrated christmas when we were suffering from TB, Polio, Smallpox, Typhoid, etc. etc. etc.

The modern world has made you all weak.


I don't know about you, but I'm staying home to perfect my peach melba recipe.

/cough
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
you want to hide under your sheets and pillows for the next year or two leave me out of it.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

You're right. People can overcome lots of obstacles. Like you growing up in a house with lead based paint for example.

People still travelled and celebrated christmas when we were suffering from TB, Polio, Smallpox, Typhoid, etc. etc. etc.

The modern world has made you all weak.


You're right. People can overcome lots of obstacles. Like you growing up in a house with lead based paint for example.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I hope you get a bad case of the rona you dumbfark.

People still travelled and celebrated christmas when we were suffering from TB, Polio, Smallpox, Typhoid, etc. etc. etc.

The modern world has made you all weak.


I hope you get a bad case of the rona you dumbfark.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I thought it was the white supremacists who hid under sheets.


I thought it was the white supremacists who hid under sheets.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

User name fits.

/as in, "this is what a Russian troll would say"

People still travelled and celebrated christmas when we were suffering from TB, Polio, Smallpox, Typhoid, etc. etc. etc.

The modern world has made you all weak.


User name fits.

/as in, "this is what a Russian troll would say"
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vermiis: RussianPotato: Sure, let me delete over a year of my life because of a case of the sniffles.

People still travelled and celebrated christmas when we were suffering from TB, Polio, Smallpox, Typhoid, etc. etc. etc.

The modern world has made you all weak.

Wow.  Up to this point I had never considered actually putting someone on "Ignore."


Hey just needs to take a vodka enema. Preferably painfully inserted with a large sunlight bulb lubed with Clorox.

I mean that's what his great leader told him right?
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Like we believe you've got friends and family to travel to.

People still travelled and celebrated christmas when we were suffering from TB, Polio, Smallpox, Typhoid, etc. etc. etc.

The modern world has made you all weak.


Like we believe you've got friends and family to travel to.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have to wonder how many of those travelers are for business.  Certainly a lot, which would make it less disconcerting.
 
shootsright
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fox News declares not traveling on Christmas is war on Christmas.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sure, let me breathe on a ventilator the last days of my life because I'd rather do that than delete over a year of my life.


Sure, let me breathe on a ventilator the last days of my life because I'd rather do that than delete over a year of my life.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Managed to piss off my parents over the weekend, saying that I'm staying down south next week.  They were already sore I passed on Thanksgiving too.  The day before my cousin tested positive, which apparently did nothing to impact them.

Ok honestly, that's what I say.  Work gives me all next week off without having to use PTO.  I'd rather use it to marathon BL3 and Death Stranding than be stuck in a house with my parents and sister, having the same conversation 9 days in a row.  Hate me, haters.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

People still travelled and celebrated christmas when we were suffering from TB, Polio, Smallpox, Typhoid, etc. etc. etc.

The modern world has made you all weak.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
dOn'T GivE inTo THe fEaR! HuRR duRR
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"No, don't bother to make up the guest room...I'm sure there'll be room at the inn..."
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Commies dont have friends or family, they have comrades.

People still travelled and celebrated christmas when we were suffering from TB, Polio, Smallpox, Typhoid, etc. etc. etc.

The modern world has made you all weak.

Like we believe you've got friends and family to travel to.


Commies dont have friends or family, they have comrades.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I have to wonder how many of those travelers are for business.  Certainly a lot, which would make it less disconcerting.


I'd put it at around 60-70% are business travelers. Media tends to spread hysteria about numbers without telling the back story of how many travelers are in industries where they have to travel to do their jobs. Logistics, supply chain, construction, petroleum industry, railroad, etc.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You should:
Give away the watchword
And:
Throw caution to the wind

Remember:
What it's like when we were
Screaming/Dreaming

Stainless Steeeeeeeeeeel!
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 84 million pieces of shiat.

84 and a half million pieces of shiat.


on the wall, 84 and a half million pieces of shiat,
Be a clown, spread it a round,
84,499,999 pieces of shiat on the wall.

This could take some time.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

You're going to have to go around a lot for a disease with a 99.x survival rate.

84 and a half million pieces of shiat.

on the wall, 84 and a half million pieces of shiat,
Be a clown, spread it a round,
84,499,999 pieces of shiat on the wall.

This could take some time.


You're going to have to go around a lot for a disease with a 99.x survival rate.
 
joker420
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
America, where we are fighting climate change one step.... I mean one carbon footprint at a time.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

84 and a half million pieces of shiat.

on the wall, 84 and a half million pieces of shiat,
Be a clown, spread it a round,
84,499,999 pieces of shiat on the wall.

This could take some time.

You're going to have to go around a lot for a disease with a 99.x survival rate.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pandemic or no pandemic, not travelling for the holidays is awesome.  As someone who traveled for every Xmas after I left home for college, having children meant that I didn't have to travel anymore.  It's great to not have to deal with all the crap of holiday travel.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Sure, let me delete over a year of my life because of a case of the sniffles.

People still travelled and celebrated christmas when we were suffering from TB, Polio, Smallpox, Typhoid, etc. etc. etc.

The modern world has made you all weak.


People, Don't try to fix this or the other 84% of the world who aren't paying attention. There is NO fixin' them. Just stay away as best you can, protect the smart ones, and wait for the virus to smarten up our society. It might be a benefit to reduce the population of stupid and give us room.

/ "Ark B now loading", they announced
 
xalres
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Canceled plans to have a single guest over because of the travel restrictions, even though I know they've been quarantining. It's annoying but we can reschedule for when the state isn't in deep purple territory. What's annoying is I know most of my co-workers are going to have gatherings, some of them with extended family.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: luckyeddie: Man On A Mission: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 84 million pieces of shiat.

84 and a half million pieces of shiat.

on the wall, 84 and a half million pieces of shiat,
Be a clown, spread it a round,
84,499,999 pieces of shiat on the wall.

This could take some time.

You're going to have to go around a lot for a disease with a 99.x survival rate.


Of course you realize hospitals being at capacity and staff shortages causes problems for non-Covid patients. I mean, only a complete moron couldn't connect those dots.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: RussianPotato: Sure, let me delete over a year of my life because of a case of the sniffles.

Sure, let me breathe on a ventilator the last days of my life because I'd rather do that than delete over a year of my life.


That's the spirit.

I'll hiding until it's over. Just bought 600 masks from Costco. I will probably wear a mask in public for the rest of my life. Between people not getting the vaccine and general stupidity why take chances.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You're just giving it the attention it craves.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: RussianPotato: Sure, let me delete over a year of my life because of a case of the sniffles.

People still travelled and celebrated christmas when we were suffering from TB, Polio, Smallpox, Typhoid, etc. etc. etc.

The modern world has made you all weak.

I hope you get a bad case of the rona you dumbfark.


Mrs. SS is in a weight watchers lifer club or some such due to her level of participation. quite recently one poster on Mrs.' WW board was going off on people for using masks, being a general Karen et cetera until someone wished the pox upon her. sure as shirt days later ding-a-ling got the 'rona. she's back on the WW forum blaming everyone but herself and stating she hopes whoever cursed her is proud of themselves. what a maroon. maybe when the Christmas dead numbers are stunningly high some folks will wake up.
 
mutt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

So, traveling for business is OK but traveling for leisure is not?  Got it.


So, traveling for business is OK but traveling for leisure is not?  Got it.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Both of you go in for testing, have him/her travel by road.

/assuming distance isn't a killer
//had my first nose stabbing less than a week ago to travel


Both of you go in for testing, have him/her travel by road.

/assuming distance isn't a killer
//had my first nose stabbing less than a week ago to travel
 
rewind2846
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm fortunate enough that my workplace gives me from Dec 23rd to January 4th off.
I have stocked up on all the shat I will need. When I get home on the 22nd the doors get locked, the garage closed, and f'k the world and the virus until the new year.

There is going to be a wave of idiots hitting hospitals "the likes of which even GOD has never seen". Wouldn't be surprised if there's a lot of resignations tendered by nurses soon after.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

It's amazing that she believes in curses but doesn't believe in masks.

People still travelled and celebrated christmas when we were suffering from TB, Polio, Smallpox, Typhoid, etc. etc. etc.

The modern world has made you all weak.

I hope you get a bad case of the rona you dumbfark.

Mrs. SS is in a weight watchers lifer club or some such due to her level of participation. quite recently one poster on Mrs.' WW board was going off on people for using masks, being a general Karen et cetera until someone wished the pox upon her. sure as shirt days later ding-a-ling got the 'rona. she's back on the WW forum blaming everyone but herself and stating she hopes whoever cursed her is proud of themselves. what a maroon. maybe when the Christmas dead numbers are stunningly high some folks will wake up.


It's amazing that she believes in curses but doesn't believe in masks.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: luckyeddie: Man On A Mission: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 84 million pieces of shiat.

84 and a half million pieces of shiat.

on the wall, 84 and a half million pieces of shiat,
Be a clown, spread it a round,
84,499,999 pieces of shiat on the wall.

This could take some time.

You're going to have to go around a lot for a disease with a 99.x survival rate.


[Citation Needed] for that figure.

Mainly because it varies a lot due to age.  Under 50, yeah 99% is probably about right.  Above 85, it's only about 75%.  And the other problem is that, without masks and shiat, this thing spread like the common cold-everybody gets it, so without such precautions, bam, the old folks home down the street gets decimated, literally.  Also, it is possible to get negative long term outcomes (reduced lung function, amputation of limbs, all sorts of bad shiat) even if you survive, although percentages on how many people get those sorts of long term problems are hard to come by.
 
anfrind
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Patriotic choking noises.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Correct. Every thread I've seen it post in, it weighs in with that sort of moronic bullshiat


Correct. Every thread I've seen it post in, it weighs in with that sort of moronic bullshiat
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

That's pretty darned good if you ask me, which nobody did.

84 and a half million pieces of shiat.

on the wall, 84 and a half million pieces of shiat,
Be a clown, spread it a round,
84,499,999 pieces of shiat on the wall.

This could take some time.

You're going to have to go around a lot for a disease with a 99.x survival rate.

[Fark user image 425x413]


That's pretty darned good if you ask me, which nobody did.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mutt: NotThatGuyAgain: I have to wonder how many of those travelers are for business.  Certainly a lot, which would make it less disconcerting.

So, traveling for business is OK but traveling for leisure is not?  Got it.


It's not. Traveling for business = pays food, rent, mortgage, clothing, bills.
Traveling because you have a wild hair up your ass to do it = waste of time, fuel, increased risk for little/no reward.

Yes, one is more important and logical. That is what helped spread this shat, people putting wants over needs. Think on it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gots ta git PAID !!!!

So, traveling for business is OK but traveling for leisure is not?  Got it.


Gots ta git PAID !!!!
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

A couple of rounds on a ventilator would humble the shiat out of you....if you survived.

People still travelled and celebrated christmas when we were suffering from TB, Polio, Smallpox, Typhoid, etc. etc. etc.

The modern world has made you all weak.


A couple of rounds on a ventilator would humble the shiat out of you....if you survived.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Sure, let me delete over a year of my life because of a case of the sniffles.

People still travelled and celebrated christmas when we were suffering from TB, Polio, Smallpox, Typhoid, etc. etc. etc.

The modern world has made you all weak.


*Golf clap*

Honestly came back to the thread expecting to find you for the most part ignored.

Bravo, sir, madam, and/or semi sentient houseplant.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

He must break you.

People still travelled and celebrated christmas when we were suffering from TB, Polio, Smallpox, Typhoid, etc. etc. etc.

The modern world has made you all weak.

User name fits.

/as in, "this is what a Russian troll would say"


He must break you.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
OTOH, it is an opportunity to kill the relatives who disagree with you politically. Imagine how much nicer the holidays will be next year.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
For farks sake... the vaccine is already in production... all you've got to do is stay home, be smart, and stay safe a couple more months and we can get back to normal, and you won't have a lifetime of arterial inflammation, lung scarring, and bronchial malfunctions to celebrate with. Just because you're likely to survive COVID doesn't mean that it won't leave you with a lifetime of chronic conditions that cost far more money to treat than you actually have.
 
