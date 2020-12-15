 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newsweek)   He also said something about the sheep being a lying wanton hussy   (newsweek.com) divider line
25
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

970 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2020 at 7:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope Derpowitz and Prince Forgetfully Horny get their balls handed to them. farking predators.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that alleged perjury going to be coming from him?
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Links between Trump, Epstein and Nygaard coming in 3, 2, 1...
 
Farabor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For once I agree with him.  All he said was that one of the two of them are going to commit perjury, since they are going to swear to accounts so different that they cannot be just mistaken memories, so one of them (at least) will have logically had to commit perjury
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dershowitz previously told Newsweek: "I never saw Epstein do anything improper. If I had, I would have reported him. I have sworn to that. When Guiffre said that to her lawyers, she did not say she had sex with me.

Epstein was known around the globe for being a hookup where the rich & famous can get a piece of young tail. Yet all we've got is one pimp in jail. I guess she had sex with no one and this was all just a big misunderstanding.

That or rich people are allowed to get away with anything and everything.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Either I'll be committing perjury or she will."

Well no shait, Sherlock. I'd still put my money on it being you though.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Insert New Zealand sheep video here.

/those sheep are so damn sexy
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
its nice to see that he felt a tweet wasnt quite enough of a thing to live forever on the internet.  he had to write a whole article to archive forever for posterity.  always good to set a gold standard in things we can look back on in a few months and see how things turned out.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Farabor: For once I agree with him.  All he said was that one of the two of them are going to commit perjury, since they are going to swear to accounts so different that they cannot be just mistaken memories, so one of them (at least) will have logically had to commit perjury


Technically correct, which is the best kind of correct -- and yet, the theatrics are kinda stupid. He's quite aware that proof beyond a reasonable doubt is nearly impossible in a case with conflicting testimony, absent outside proof. So it's an empty threat. The lawsuit he's facing now involves a much lower standard of proof.

In other words: someone will lose this lawsuit, but it's highly unlikely that that person will ever face perjury charges. He knows it, but that doesn't stop him from being a drama queen about it.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wanton and hussy. Sexist and racist.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Wanton and hussy. Sexist and racist.


It's spelled "sexy and racy."
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Super Chronic:

"In other words, someone will lose this lawsuit."

Never underestimate the court system's ability to find that neither side can be found either guilty or innocent. Or both.
 
joker420
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Democrats.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

McGrits: Insert New Zealand sheep video here.

/those sheep are so damn sexy


So Dershowitz was on holiday in New Zealand and walking about with a guide who was showing him part of his vineyard but the guide also kept some sheep. They walk up this path and see a sheep that had somehow got it's head stuck in between the rails of a fence. Without saying a word, the Kiwi guide runs up, drops trou and starts shagging the sheep. He finishes and look over at Dersh and say "Your turn".

Dersh stops to ponder for a second and then thinks, "what the hell, I'm on holiday half way around the world, why not?". So he drops he pants and sticks his head between the rails of the fence.
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Wanton and hussy. Sexist and racist.


I think you may have confused wanton with wonton. Otherwise, I don't see how you get "racist" out of this one.

GIS for "wanton woman."

Fark user imageView Full Size


GIS for "wonton woman".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

joker420: Democrats.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
SNL got it right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nullandvoid744: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Wanton and hussy. Sexist and racist.

I think you may have confused wanton with wonton. Otherwise, I don't see how you get "racist" out of this one.

GIS for "wanton woman."

[Fark user image 285x475]

GIS for "wonton woman".

[Fark user image 650x366]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thanks, Smokey!
Youtube c7kUiyFpnVs
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
kirbiecravings.comView Full Size
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: nullandvoid744: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Wanton and hussy. Sexist and racist.

I think you may have confused wanton with wonton. Otherwise, I don't see how you get "racist" out of this one.

GIS for "wanton woman."

[Fark user image 285x475]

GIS for "wonton woman".

[Fark user image 650x366]

[i.kym-cdn.com image 480x360]


When I was in a play in high school, the script mentioned a "wanton woman." On the first night of rehearsal, the girl who's line it was with total earnestness said "wonton woman" to the guffaws of the entire cast. She had never heard of a "wanton woman," and really thought the script was talking about wontons in relation to this other character.

Good times. Noodle salad.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.