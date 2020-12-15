 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   Apparently Russia is trying to get its last shots in before Biden takes over   (nytimes.com)
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, they've only got so long before someone actually puts in those cybersecurity measures that Donnie assured us were unnecessary.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Well, they've only got so long before someone actually puts in those cybersecurity measures that Donnie assured us were unnecessary.


Yeah, if I was Biden I would have a not-so-publicized plan called "Operation fark up putin"
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: hubiestubert: Well, they've only got so long before someone actually puts in those cybersecurity measures that Donnie assured us were unnecessary.

Yeah, if I was Biden I would have a not-so-publicized plan called "Operation fark up putin"


Embargo Russia from the rest of the internet.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yep.  China's on the payroll now, so Russia has to kick in some more cash, and fire another prosecutor, or old Joe ain't gonna play along as easily.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The only upside to this is COVID has wiped out a lot of people who voted for Trump.

The country is better off.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dont worry, our head of The Cyber is on the case.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is it really hacking if orange man texts you the credentials?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Investigators were struggling to determine the extent to which the military, intelligence community and nuclear laboratories were affected by the highly sophisticated attack.


192-168-1-1-ip.coView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Trump making sure he burns the place down as he goes...
 
Mouren
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Uh oh, the competent people are coming back, quick grab what you can and run!"
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Got a little curious, since I've never heard of them -

SolarWinds is a network performance and systems monitoring software that enables businesses to identify, diagnose, and solve critical networking and IT problems. SolarWinds software also improves troubleshooting and service levels that increase usability while minimizing downtime.

Top government offices have to outsource their... network diagnostics? Something that, in theory, has full access to their systems?
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: hubiestubert: Well, they've only got so long before someone actually puts in those cybersecurity measures that Donnie assured us were unnecessary.

Yeah, if I was Biden I would have a not-so-publicized plan called "Operation fark up putin"


Good luck with that as long as the GOP congressional leadership is infested with people who have questionably close ties to Russian entities.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: hubiestubert: Well, they've only got so long before someone actually puts in those cybersecurity measures that Donnie assured us were unnecessary.

Yeah, if I was Biden I would have a not-so-publicized plan called "Operation fark up putin"


Rumor is any plans involving Putin are a bit shaky.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Probably safest to assume they've got pretty much everything.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Will be nice to see a good forensic team take a look and trace the roots of this.  Hacks leave footprints.  Be interesting to see any dovetails between Orion updates and White House orders.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Got a little curious, since I've never heard of them -

SolarWinds is a network performance and systems monitoring software that enables businesses to identify, diagnose, and solve critical networking and IT problems. SolarWinds software also improves troubleshooting and service levels that increase usability while minimizing downtime.

Top government offices have to outsource their... network diagnostics? Something that, in theory, has full access to their systems?


Sounds like an NSA front.

/or Israeli, which for some reason get really interesting project
/why, yes, I watch a lot of movies, why do you ask?
/boomslashieboom
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hope that Biden sanctions the shiat out of everyone of the rich assholes in Russia and everyone that works with them. If anyone of those assholes ever travel out of country they need to have sack thrown over their head in the middle of the night and be dragged to black site where they can be tortured twenty four hours a day, even give them blood transfusions between torture sessions to get all the toxins out, just to prolong their agony.

And don't even bother asking them any questions.
 
Mattix
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
<tin-foil-hat>

What if the release of "all this information that was stolen" is just there to cover up all of the information that they realize that Trump straight up told them?

</tin-foil-hat>
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: SpectroBoy: hubiestubert: Well, they've only got so long before someone actually puts in those cybersecurity measures that Donnie assured us were unnecessary.

Yeah, if I was Biden I would have a not-so-publicized plan called "Operation fark up putin"

Embargo Russia from the rest of the internet.



Declare Russia a hostile bad actor, block all internet, and greatly restrict finances. Squeeze them slowly to death. We don't even need their oil anymore.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Dont worry, our head of The Cyber is on the case.

[Fark user image image 425x240]


What if the leaks are starting at the head?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Well, they've only got so long before someone actually puts in those cybersecurity measures that Donnie assured us were WHERE unnecessary.


/ftfy
//rotsky
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Much like the US Supreme Court, the US military is not paid to be pro-active.  In fact it is probably a capitol offense to even consider various war strategy games.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Got a little curious, since I've never heard of them -

SolarWinds is a network performance and systems monitoring software that enables businesses to identify, diagnose, and solve critical networking and IT problems. SolarWinds software also improves troubleshooting and service levels that increase usability while minimizing downtime.

Top government offices have to outsource their... network diagnostics? Something that, in theory, has full access to their systems?


Yeah, and Chuck farking Todd just said that SolarWinds distributed the infection to over 8,000 users on the network.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Got a little curious, since I've never heard of them -

SolarWinds is a network performance and systems monitoring software that enables businesses to identify, diagnose, and solve critical networking and IT problems. SolarWinds software also improves troubleshooting and service levels that increase usability while minimizing downtime.

Top government offices have to outsource their... network diagnostics? Something that, in theory, has full access to their systems?


The U.S. Military has to outsource its ... weapons manufacturing?  Something that, in theory, can blow soldiers and materiel up?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Russia shot down a passenger jet and annexed 1/3 of Georgia and the Crimean Peninsula under Obama's watch.  You really think he gives a shiat about what Biden's going to do?

And before you reflexively jump to defend the Chosen Ones, I'm not saying that they should/should have gone to war over it.  It's a messy situation.  I think Obama did the right thing.  But the headline implying that Russia's quivering in fear of Biden is comical.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Russia shot down a passenger jet and annexed 1/3 of Georgia and the Crimean Peninsula under Obama's watch.  You really think he gives a shiat about what Biden's going to do?

And before you reflexively jump to defend the Chosen Ones, I'm not saying that they should/should have gone to war over it.  It's a messy situation.  I think Obama did the right thing.  But the headline implying that Russia's quivering in fear of Biden is comical.


Your level of delusion is really impressive.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ski9600: freakdiablo: Got a little curious, since I've never heard of them -

SolarWinds is a network performance and systems monitoring software that enables businesses to identify, diagnose, and solve critical networking and IT problems. SolarWinds software also improves troubleshooting and service levels that increase usability while minimizing downtime.

Top government offices have to outsource their... network diagnostics? Something that, in theory, has full access to their systems?

Yeah, and Chuck farking Todd just said that SolarWinds distributed the infection to over 8,000 users on the network.


18,000
 
Stibium
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Solarwinds probably got pwned months ago and never noticed. I would lol, but there's nothing funny about crappy software.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah yesterday was kind of fun, in an SHUT DOWN EVERYTHING sort of way
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Begoggle: FLMountainMan: Russia shot down a passenger jet and annexed 1/3 of Georgia and the Crimean Peninsula under Obama's watch.  You really think he gives a shiat about what Biden's going to do?

And before you reflexively jump to defend the Chosen Ones, I'm not saying that they should/should have gone to war over it.  It's a messy situation.  I think Obama did the right thing.  But the headline implying that Russia's quivering in fear of Biden is comical.

Your level of delusion is really impressive.


Did I make up the annexation of Crimea and parts of Georgia?

If you really think Russia's going to knock it off under Biden's watch, you're kidding yourself.
 
tasteme
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This just in!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Oak: freakdiablo: Got a little curious, since I've never heard of them -

SolarWinds is a network performance and systems monitoring software that enables businesses to identify, diagnose, and solve critical networking and IT problems. SolarWinds software also improves troubleshooting and service levels that increase usability while minimizing downtime.

Top government offices have to outsource their... network diagnostics? Something that, in theory, has full access to their systems?

The U.S. Military has to outsource its ... weapons manufacturing?  Something that, in theory, can blow soldiers and materiel up?


Network diagnostics can be handled by a few in house CCNAs with code reviewed open source software.

Can't say the same about manufacturing an M1 Abrams.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hope we do the same shiat to these countries that they do to us. Never see stories about it, but I hope it's happening.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It'll be so nice when Biden is president. No more crime, no more disease, no more fighting, no more pollution, a chicken in every pot and everyone will be millionaires.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Got a little curious, since I've never heard of them -

SolarWinds is a network performance and systems monitoring software that enables businesses to identify, diagnose, and solve critical networking and IT problems. SolarWinds software also improves troubleshooting and service levels that increase usability while minimizing downtime.

Top government offices have to outsource their... network diagnostics? Something that, in theory, has full access to their systems?


SolarWinds is a software company and their product, Orion, as in software, is what got compromised.  It's great stuff for companies with big networks.  Like the government.

For a while SolarWinds' own instructions said to prevent virus scanning of their program folders because "some things might not work."  It's quite possible those chumps had their AV yelling and all they did was deem it a false positive.

On top of it all, back in 2019 they had an FTP user/pass in clear text on a publicly available Github repo that someone proved was a live account, which may well be what started their problems.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

great_tigers: It'll be so nice when Biden is president. No more crime, no more disease, no more fighting, no more pollution, a chicken in every pot and everyone will be millionaires.


Sure, as long as you're not a chicken.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: great_tigers: It'll be so nice when Biden is president. No more crime, no more disease, no more fighting, no more pollution, a chicken in every pot and everyone will be millionaires.

Sure, as long as you're not a chicken.


Up until now, the chickens had to provide their own pot and hope they didn't catch the attention of federal agents.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A large explosion at one their goddamned troll farms is what we need day one.

Dare Russia to do a damn thing. Enough of this is enough.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is it really a hack when the CiC has all but sent an engraved invitation?
 
