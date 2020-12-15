 Skip to content
(Some Car Guy)   This is how fast your car can be stolen, and what they're using it for   (97x.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accept the insurance payout whenever your car gets stolen and they recover it. You don't want it back.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
how did they get past all that security of the rfid keyfob *rolls eyes*
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was that website running on Win 3.1 ?
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
60 seconds.  I was told it would be 60 seconds.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

asciibaron: how did they get past all that security of the rfid keyfob *rolls eyes*


"My neighbor's car was stolen out of her driveway as she unloaded groceries, in a matter of seconds. "

My guess is that the car doors were left wide open.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Accept the insurance payout whenever your car gets stolen and they recover it. You don't want it back.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Watch your stuff out there, people.

Don't leave your keys in your car, people!
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TxRabbit: asciibaron: how did they get past all that security of the rfid keyfob *rolls eyes*

"My neighbor's car was stolen out of her driveway as she unloaded groceries, in a matter of seconds. "

My guess is that the car doors were left wide open.


And the keys left in it.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TxRabbit: asciibaron: how did they get past all that security of the rfid keyfob *rolls eyes*

"My neighbor's car was stolen out of her driveway as she unloaded groceries, in a matter of seconds. "

My guess is that the car doors were left wide open.


I doubt she left the keys in the ignition.
Still don't understand how they started the car so quickly.

/she's lucky she didn't bump into them as they were getting into the car. They probably would have shot her.
 
spleef420
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Older Saturns could be stolen in 12 seconds using just a pair of scissors.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't think they'd steal my car. Mine runs on compost and fueling it is a quick trip to Taco Bell. No flushing needed.
 
