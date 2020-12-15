 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Have you ever parked a car for a few weeks, only to get back in and find a dead battery and a bunch of ants? Yeah, it's like that, but with airliners   (bbc.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.  You wouldn't believe the amount of bird nest I've seen pulled out of a serviceable B52 because someone forgot to plug it up...like an amount that could fill the bed of a deuce and half.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What about a dead ant and a bunch of batteries? Has that happened to anyone else?  Uhh, anyone? Has that happened to anyone?
 
c152atn67
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This isn't the first time airplanes have been pressed back into service after being stored long-term. For example, AA had their regional carrier Envoy retire their Embraer 140s 5-6 years ago and then put them back into service a few years later (pre-COVID). It's going to be a lot more at once than in years past, but nothing the industry hasn't dealt with before.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Better question: have you ever 'parked' while in a car? Heh heh, sex.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: What about a dead ant and a bunch of batteries? Has that happened to anyone else?  Uhh, anyone? Has that happened to anyone?


supposedly the most common item found on a dead body is a Bic disposable lighter. a mouth full of beat "D" cells, not so much. but that would be trippy.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: What about a dead ant and a bunch of batteries? Has that happened to anyone else?  Uhh, anyone? Has that happened to anyone?


I found a dead Aunt of assault and battery, does that count?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Heh, I was once in a massive hurry to catch a flight and thought I hit the parking spot jackpot, not noticing the tree limbs overhanging that spot as I rushed onto the shuttle bus to the terminal. I got back 10 days later to find that a change in the weather with unseasonably warm early spring weather caused a bunch of tree sap to drip all over my vehicle. That shiat left stains that never did fade away.

/live and learn
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's everyone's problem. That's because every time they go up in the air, they're unsafe. I don't like them because they're dangerous.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Was there like a bunch of dried out fries under the seats too?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd rather have some ants in my car than have Dirty Mike and the Boys go at it.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A car or an airliner? Dead batteries and ants is what I find in my shower when it's that time of the year.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Post-COVID America is barely in pre-Alpha. I'll let all the early adopters deal with the post-release beta testing and bug fixes, thankyouverymuch...
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wasps have crashed airliners before https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Birgena​i​r_Flight_301
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
After being in the hospital for two weeks, and not driving for the third week, I got back into my car only to find that the tires had developed "flats" where the treads had been in contact with the ground for all that time, and the weight of the car just sort of squished the treads down. The tires were not flat, but that little section of tread on each tire was.  Took a bit of driving for the tires to straighten themselves out.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, instead of finding a dead battery and a bunch of ants, you find airliners?

That doesn't seem plausible,
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

freakdiablo: What about a dead ant and a bunch of batteries? Has that happened to anyone else?  Uhh, anyone? Has that happened to anyone?


Phew!

Glad I'm not the only one.
 
ebell
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Singapore Airlines?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3QMf​s​DVMwU
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Heh, I was once in a massive hurry to catch a flight and thought I hit the parking spot jackpot, not noticing the tree limbs overhanging that spot as I rushed onto the shuttle bus to the terminal. I got back 10 days later to find that a change in the weather with unseasonably warm early spring weather caused a bunch of tree sap to drip all over my vehicle. That shiat left stains that never did fade away.

/live and learn


I parked under the trees at an Alabama office one day, my first time there. Turns out a gazillion blackbirds winter down there. Washed it that day, turned out oaky. Man, that was a lot of bird poop.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's why smart investors invested in companies that do C and D checks.

If you don't know what a c or d check is then don't invest in aerospace
 
