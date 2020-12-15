 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   New Mexico defeats Texas 7-1. "Texas, for their part, argued that it was New Mexico's fault that the water evaporated. "   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A very Texas suit. Texas sued saying it is NM'S fault for Texas failing to do what they said there were going to do for 2 years and weather and evaporation are NM's fault for not using their weather machine
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a great SCOTUS hearing to listen to. Texas lawyers really, really tried to make it sound like they didn't ask NM to do this, even though an email they sent to NM literally showed that they asked them to hold the water. And NM literally told them in response "Yes, but evaporation's on you."
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Next up, Texas sues the sun.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Interesting.  I remember reading years ago that some filthy rich people were buying up water rights.  And didn't one of the principles in the whole housing thing back in 2007/8 say that was going to be the next huge thing (with respect to markets and such)?  Sorry for the crappy description/knowledge.

On a side note, he is the most up-stream water right-owned part of the Rio Grande (south fork at least):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh you can bet (clap clap clap clap)
The water's wet (clap clap clap clap)
Deep in the heart of Texas!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't read the name "Pecos" and not hear it in Yosemite Sam's voice.  And now, neither can you.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Next up, Texas sues the sun.


But it's all water under the bridge.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The drive between Sanderson and Ft Stockton along the Mexico border is my favorite part of Texas. Its where "No Country For Old Men" was filmed.
 
cravak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Next up, Texas sues the sun.


The newspaper? I'm sure everyone wants to sue them
 
anfrind
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Texas Republicans always blame others for their own sins.
 
cravak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

anfrind: Texas Republicans always blame others for their own sins.


If Republicans didn't try to weasel there way out of everything, would they be republicans?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I can't read the name "Pecos" and not hear it in Yosemite Sam's voice.  And now, neither can you.


At least his pronunciation is closer to the actual pronunciation, unlike the damned Texans who say "Pay-Kiss".
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Never thought I'd find myself intrigued by water law today, but here we are.
 
Fat Dave
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What a dry read.

/ what?!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Water law is exceptionally lucrative out West.

Cheesehead_Dave: Never thought I'd find myself intrigued by water law today, but here we are.


You can expect the 2020s to be filled with more as the Colorado River continues to lower, lakes Mead and Powell lower and LA, Phoenix, San Diego, Las Vegas and the Imperial Valley all fight over it. The Law of the River is to be rewritten this decade and it's about time. There isn't nearly enough physical water to meet the legal demands placed on it.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Texas legal position is ironically, all wet.
 
