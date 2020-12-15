 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Now that we have multiple effective vaccines, Covid-19 says "hold my beer"   (beta.ctvnews.ca) divider line
37
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

2721 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2020 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So no evidence that this is anything significant but let's run a story to spread fear among people who don't really understand. Typical.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if 2020 was just the appetizer for the 2021 entree?
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You get really smart when you grow up every 20 minutes.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But there is currently no evidence that the variant is more likely to cause severe COVID-19 infections, the scientists said, or that it would render vaccines less effective."

No go change your underwear.  My sense of smell is TOO good to deal with everyone shiatting themselves
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New coronavirus strain spreading in U.K. has key mutations, scientists say

Frak!!!! BoJoRona!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But does it have secret mutations?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This submission is bad and you should feel bad, submittero.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did any of the vaccine trials recently completed include people from that geographic area? Seems like you would want to dose some people in a hotspot to measure effectivity of the vaccines against the local variant of the virus.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well played, Covid-19, but you must realize that that makes our eventual victory over you all the more delicious!
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who still thinks this will be over anytime soon hasn't been paying attention.

/do not underestimate this disease
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet if we hold it down and put a finger up its butthole...
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: No go change your underwear.  My sense of smell is TOO good to deal with everyone shiatting themselves


Good news then, Covid screws up your sense of smell.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Anyone who still thinks this will be over anytime soon hasn't been paying attention.

/do not underestimate this disease


It would be nice to see the specific details of the mutation. As far as I recall, there is only one known functional mutation that exists in the wild that is a slight modification of the spike protein.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: But does it have secret mutations?


It might be a sekrit Muslin - or possibly Romanian.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the 4th major mutation that I know of, but I remember that 2 of them were basically nothing really special, and the other was the mink genocide strain. I honestly never found out if that one was actually scary or if they were being careful.

I think this one might be a concern though, when the virus hops between species like humans and the upper class twits, it can come with some strange baggage.

christ, by this time next year we might all be forced to install an AGA cooker in our homes.
the horror.
 
blazemongr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> But there is currently no evidence that the variant is more likely to cause severe COVID-19 infections, the scientists said, or that it would render vaccines less effective.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's REALLY enjoying their game of Plague Inc.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: This is the 4th major mutation that I know of, but I remember that 2 of them were basically nothing really special, and the other was the mink genocide strain. I honestly never found out if that one was actually scary or if they were being careful.

I think this one might be a concern though, when the virus hops between species like humans and the upper class twits, it can come with some strange baggage.

christ, by this time next year we might all be forced to install an AGA cooker in our homes.
the horror.


Hey now, let's not be classist. Toffs are human too (at least biologically).
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: So no evidence that this is anything significant but let's run a story to spread fear among people who don't really understand. Typical.


If it's a change in the spike, it's a relatively simple matter to change the vaccine or add the new code.  One of the research groups extracted the required code in two days.

But, most people get their information about mutations from "B" movies.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
While this is probably nothing, every time the virus jumps hosts is an opportunity for the virus to mutate.  And every opportunity for the virus to mutate is an opportunity for it to become more dangerous, and an opportunity for it to become resistant to the current vaccines.

This is why it is so damn important for people to follow stay-at-home orders.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Coronavirus Meets The Flu | Spitting Image
Youtube CTqwQPe1z7U
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: "But there is currently no evidence that the variant is more likely to cause severe COVID-19 infections, the scientists said, or that it would render vaccines less effective."

No go change your underwear.  My sense of smell is TOO good to deal with everyone shiatting themselves


Unless you get covid, in which case your sense of smell may disappear entirely.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I'll bet if we hold it down and put a finger up its butthole...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jekfark
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
 😱 😧 Help!!!!!!
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

anfrind: While this is probably nothing, every time the virus jumps hosts is an opportunity for the virus to mutate.  And every opportunity for the virus to mutate is an opportunity for it to become more dangerous, and an opportunity for it to become resistant to the current vaccines.

This is why it is so damn important for people to follow stay-at-home orders.


Maybe, but that also inconveniences people slightly so what's your plan b?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

anfrind: While this is probably nothing, every time the virus jumps hosts is an opportunity for the virus to mutate.  And every opportunity for the virus to mutate is an opportunity for it to become more dangerous, and an opportunity for it to become resistant to the current vaccines.

This is why it is so damn important for people to follow stay-at-home orders.


It's too good at using minor and asymptomatic cases to spread.  There have been zillions of opportunities for the coronaviruses that are classed as types of the common cold to mutate to more deadly varieties and that hasn't caused pandemics of them. More likely to become less deadly and more stealthy.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wademh: So no evidence that this is anything significant but let's run a story to spread fear among people who don't really understand. Typical.


To be fair the fear mongering seemed to be subby that couldn't even read at least the start of paragraph 2 that says it isn't clear if it matters. The article even states it probably has no bearing on vaccine effectiveness.

Basically subby can go fark themselves.
 
Birnone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What are they basing 'effective vaccines' on? I thought were just starting to vaccinate people. Isn't going to take about 3 more weeks for the first batch of people to get the second dose? And then don't we need to wait and see what the ultimate effect of the vaccine is on them?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm just gonna go ahead and staple this mask to my face until the year 2030.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Maturin: You get really smart when you grow up every 20 minutes.


I am a caucasian, cis-gendered male.  I never have to learn about this "grow up" thing.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nuke the UK just to be safe.  We can put up a memorial wall afterwards thanking them for their sacrifice to save humanity.
 
joker420
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, a year into the 1918 flu pandemic it mutated in something very bad. Merry Christmas Everyone!
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Holdin' hands with an impotent dream
In a brothel of fake energy
Put a nickel in the graveyard machine
I get higher and lower
I get higher and lower
Like a tired soldier
With nothin' to shoot
And nowhere to lose
This bottle of blues
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know, people wouldn't have to worry so much about mutations and such if they just stayed the f*ck home and wore a mask when they absolutely had to go out

Also subby, stop fearmongering, and modmins you're not helping by greening these headlines
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Effective" is the wrong damned word for them, but Fark just does not want people to stay home and stay safe.

You will still get the virus, you will still be contagious, and the asymptomatic cases will got from 505 to 70%, but that should be small comfort since 30% of the cases in the USA onvolve brain damage, sometimes where brain damage is the only symptom.So can we please stop saying the vaccine is protective in a practical sense? All 4 of the candidate vaccines cannot end the lockdowns and the social isolation and the masks. They cannot end the disabilities that Covid is creating.

Do we need to distribute them? Yes. Will they do what the public expects a vaccine to do? No.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.