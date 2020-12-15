 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "The result was a lake filled with a record-setting number of fishing Santas, just two weeks before Christmas. Fun fact: Santa Claus loves gettin' a little bass before Christmas time"   (nypost.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And right after that it was time to go kill kids
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fisting Santas?  Nope.  Need new glasses.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Glad my kids are older now, I was really tired of that fat bastard getting all the credit for my hard work.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That is the strangest Battle of Thermopylae reenactment I've ever seen.
 
