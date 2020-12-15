 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   "And should any objects here present know of any reason that this couple should not be joined in holy matrimony, speak now or forever hold your peace...I now pronounce you briefcase and wife" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The inevitable divorce will obviously be an open and shut case.
 
tasteme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

*ziiiiiiiiiiiiiip*
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love my briefcase, also. So much room!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At least she can share private moments with her spouse, unlike women who marry train stations or large Parisian landmarks.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So Lizzo has a lunch box?
/D
/N
/R
/T
/F
/A
🍺
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

cutest trio I ever did see.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I married a case of beer.  She's usually at home with me but when she's not it only takes a little effort to go out and find her and bring her back.


I married a case of beer.  She's usually at home with me but when she's not it only takes a little effort to go out and find her and bring her back.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There is little in the way of briefcase porn on PornHub. A search turns up only one clearly briefcase-associated title: "Cruel Asian peeing in your briefcase piss fetish," a 35-second video. I watched it so you don't have to.

In Act 1, the unnamed main character, an Asian lady, asks, "Is this your briefcase."
In Act 2, the briefcase, which is sitting on the floor is introduced, as the aforementioned Asian lady opens it. This appears to be an example of Checkov's briefcase, named for the playwright Anton Checkov who famously said, "If you introduce a briefcase in act 2, somebody better pee in it by act 4."
In Act 3, the Asian lady raises her skirt, revealing she isn't wearing any undergarments, and announces her intention to, "Pee all over it," meaning the briefcase. This is rising action.
In Act 4, she pees in the briefcase. We think this is the climax of the action, but then she notes that she has to pee in it again. And she does. What a twist.
In Act 5, the story concludes with her acting as her own Greek chorus, recapping the events, as she says, "I totally pissed all over your briefcase."

This is a truly stunning artistic achievement.

Also, in the suggested videos, I saw a lady do something nasty with a Stratocaster. I'm pretty sure the horns are NOT meant to be used that way!
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is like when you find your dog humping a tree stump.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
C18H27NO3:
I married a case of beer.  She's usually at home with me but when she's not it only takes a little effort to go out and find her and bring her back.

Are you aware of how much she gets around?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So..if she uses a vibrator or some other sex toy, is that considered cheating?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Too bad you didn't search last week. There were probably a dozen videos where they couldn't determine the briefcases' age.

In Act 1, the unnamed main character, an Asian lady, asks, "Is this your briefcase."
In Act 2, the briefcase, which is sitting on the floor is introduced, as the aforementioned Asian lady opens it. This appears to be an example of Checkov's briefcase, named for the playwright Anton Checkov who famously said, "If you introduce a briefcase in act 2, somebody better pee in it by act 4."
In Act 3, the Asian lady raises her skirt, revealing she isn't wearing any undergarments, and announces her intention to, "Pee all over it," meaning the briefcase. This is rising action.
In Act 4, she pees in the briefcase. We think this is the climax of the action, but then she notes that she has to pee in it again. And she does. What a twist.
In Act 5, the story concludes with her acting as her own Greek chorus, recapping the events, as she says, "I totally pissed all over your briefcase."

This is a truly stunning artistic achievement.

Also, in the suggested videos, I saw a lady do something nasty with a Stratocaster. I'm pretty sure the horns are NOT meant to be used that way!


Too bad you didn't search last week. There were probably a dozen videos where they couldn't determine the briefcases' age.
 
ClicheRinpoche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Thank you. Upon your death this comment will be amongst the evidence brought forth to argue for your worth in this life.

In Act 1, the unnamed main character, an Asian lady, asks, "Is this your briefcase."
In Act 2, the briefcase, which is sitting on the floor is introduced, as the aforementioned Asian lady opens it. This appears to be an example of Checkov's briefcase, named for the playwright Anton Checkov who famously said, "If you introduce a briefcase in act 2, somebody better pee in it by act 4."
In Act 3, the Asian lady raises her skirt, revealing she isn't wearing any undergarments, and announces her intention to, "Pee all over it," meaning the briefcase. This is rising action.
In Act 4, she pees in the briefcase. We think this is the climax of the action, but then she notes that she has to pee in it again. And she does. What a twist.
In Act 5, the story concludes with her acting as her own Greek chorus, recapping the events, as she says, "I totally pissed all over your briefcase."

This is a truly stunning artistic achievement.

Also, in the suggested videos, I saw a lady do something nasty with a Stratocaster. I'm pretty sure the horns are NOT meant to be used that way!


Thank you. Upon your death this comment will be amongst the evidence brought forth to argue for your worth in this life.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Did he send pics of her briefs ?
Briefcase Pron its a whole satchel of love
/// cause yeah three strikes i am out


Did he send pics of her briefs ?
Briefcase Pron its a whole satchel of love
/// cause yeah three strikes i am out
 
