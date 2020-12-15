 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Another day another sex party bust in Belgium. There was frogspawn everywhere   (brusselstimes.com) divider line
11
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

638 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2020 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTFA : "Additionally, one person was also charged for being in possession of nitrous oxide (laughing gas) and other drugs"

That wasn't me- I live stateside. But tanking nitrous on the sidelines at a Belgian / French orgy while everyone else is banging is exactly the kind of thing I would do-not in the Dennis Hopper creepy Blue Velvet way, of course, but in a clown nose and wig and visible strap-on and an Amadeus laugh fun way.

/csb
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The logistics of having sex across a border seem prohibitive but the Dutch are persistent if anything
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
250 euros seems very reasonable for drugs, booze and hookers for the night.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it is Tuesday.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I have clearly been vacationing in the wrong f'n places.

Stupid Utah.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
According to various newspapers, the property is owned by a Flemish man. However, he is said to have been unaware of the party, as the rent was arranged by a company.

They said they wanted to rent it and he said 'Okely-dokely, neighbourino.'
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They come from France, and no one gives better cone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
the property is owned by a Flemish man.

*clears throat*
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Build a wall.  With glory holes.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The logistics of having sex across a border seem prohibitive but the Dutch are persistent if anything


Especially when it comes to sticking things into dykes.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.