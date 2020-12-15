 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(My San Antonio)   Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church receives $4.4 million Paycheck Protection Plan loan. Jesus wept   (mysanantonio.com) divider line
70
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

897 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2020 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes an amazing amount of money for people to gather together and pray.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about taking that 35% you're not paying in taxes and put in savings and his church should be fine for rainy times.  But, hey, Olsteen's obscene big ass house aint going to pay for itself.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would Jesus Wear A Rolex
Youtube nZZvYgRrE1M
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's unethical for certain, but given the parameters of that stupid ass grant, it's not really a surprise. His "church" is about the size of a baseball stadium and probably has as many of the same kind of workers...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome. Your church can now start paying taxes in perpetuity.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark is ANY non-taxed entity getting taxpayer funds?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they don't pay taxes, they shouldn't be receiving taxpayer money. Who the fark approved these loans?
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, people that don't pay taxes shouldn't get free money, but cults are a-ok ?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they didn't BELIEVE the virus would last more than just a little while, maybe there's something wrong with all their BELIEF systems.   Who knew that kind of business model would be rewarded?
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not against any company or religious institution using PPP to keep their employees working.  I do, however, think they should provide proof they needed it.  My bank required proof of low sales and my signature stating that fact before processing my PPP loan.  Punish the companies for taking money they didn't need and punish the banks for rubber stamping those loans.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: It's unethical for certain, but given the parameters of that stupid ass grant, it's not really a surprise. His "church" is about the size of a baseball stadium and probably has as many of the same kind of workers...


All the peanut vendors and support staff for reporters/visiting team, sure.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why? They don't pay taxes. Again why?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: Why? They don't pay taxes. Again why?


Because Joel is worth millions of dollars. Rich people get free shiat. Poor people who don't pay taxes do not. That is why those lucky poors get soup lines and beatings by the police.
 
rrife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They (he) does have employees that get paid, that pay taxes, that probably aren't getting paid now....so this seems just as legit as any other business.
 
rrife
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Why the fark is ANY non-taxed entity getting taxpayer funds?


The employees of the church do pay taxes.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: If they don't pay taxes, they shouldn't be receiving taxpayer money. Who the fark approved these loans?


I'm thinking they don't have property taxes but do have payroll taxes. PPP = payroll protection program. It sucks but I can see why it would be difficult to exclude them.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We don't have to apologize for God's blessings...If God did for us, God can do it for you." - Joel Osteen

Victoria and Joel Osteen on their jet
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Why the fark is ANY non-taxed entity getting taxpayer funds?


Lots of not for profits do have paid staff.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In theory, that money would be to pay for non-ministerial employees.

Osteen probably skimmed 90% though because he's a slimeball.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BREAKING NEWS: Wealth Cult Hordes Wealth

/televangelists are always scum
 
JayCab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those used cars aren't gonna sell themselves.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DecemberNitro: BREAKING NEWS: Wealth Cult Hordes Wealth

/televangelists are always scum


*Hoards, dammit
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has OSteens wife been blowing the spray tanned turd
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was under the impression that he makes most of his money from his books, which he would pay taxes on.

Still a schmuck.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when pondering "who would Jesus make rich" considering rich man camel eye-of-needle it becomes obvious, Jesus makes those he doesn't want to spend eternity with rich.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: It's unethical for certain, but given the parameters of that stupid ass grant, it's not really a surprise. His "church" is about the size of a baseball stadium and probably has as many of the same kind of workers...

All the peanut vendors and support staff for reporters/visiting team, sure.


I honestly wouldn't be surprised if his church has food vendors along side the collection plate handlers.

"GET YOUR HOT COMMUNION HERE! GET YOUR HOT BODY OF CHRIST HERE!"

"Oh I'll take 2 and do you have some sacramental wine?"

"HEY BOBBY! BOBBY! OVER HERE! YEAH TWO! That'll be 28 dollars. You want some mustard to go with that?"

"Here you go, throw the change in the collection plate would ya? And if you see the guy selling those glowstick crosses can you send him my way, my daughter really wants one"

"Sure thing pal"
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, if you feel down, you should listen to some inspirational quotes from this one dude. Joel something...
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Why the fark is ANY non-taxed entity getting taxpayer funds?


Plenty receive government funding

Planned Parenthood
Harvard
YMCA
Many section 8 housing associations are NFP
HBCU's
Salvation Army
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The grift that keeps on grifting.
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: It's unethical for certain, but given the parameters of that stupid ass grant, it's not really a surprise. His "church" is about the size of a baseball stadium and probably has as many of the same kind of workers...


Correction. Is the former Houston Rocket basketball stadium (and where the minor hockey team played, I went to a few of the Aeros games).
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: It's unethical for certain, but given the parameters of that stupid ass grant, it's not really a surprise. His "church" is about the size of a baseball stadium and probably has as many of the same kind of workers...


More accurately, it's the size of a basketball arena.  The Rockets won two championships in that church when it was called The Summit.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheOtherPrefect42: Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: It's unethical for certain, but given the parameters of that stupid ass grant, it's not really a surprise. His "church" is about the size of a baseball stadium and probably has as many of the same kind of workers...

Correction. Is the former Houston Rocket basketball stadium (and where the minor hockey team played, I went to a few of the Aeros games).


Damn, you got me.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: "We don't have to apologize for God's blessings...If God did for us, God can do it for you." - Joel Osteen

Victoria and Joel Osteen on their jet
[Fark user image image 670x446]


The winner of today's most punchable face
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheOtherPrefect42: Correction. Is the former Houston Rocket basketball stadium (and where the minor hockey team played, I went to a few of the Aeros games).


pearls before swine: More accurately, it's the size of a basketball arena.  The Rockets won two championships in that church when it was called The Summit.


I actually didn't know that, which makes sense, I just thought he saw the efficiency of sports arenas and was like "I'm gonna do THAT"
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't say this enough.  Fark this guy and everyone who "supports" him.
 
gerrychampoux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rrife: Sin_City_Superhero: Why the fark is ANY non-taxed entity getting taxpayer funds?

The employees of the church do pay taxes.


Although this is true, I'm still wondering why Osteen's church needed these PPP loans. My church (Detroit suburb) was shut down just as long as any other in the country. However, like many churches, people can give online. And our membership did. We've maintained the same level of contributions throughout the Covid crisis. Why wasn't Osteen's church able to do the same? Especially considering that most of those contributions come from TV-watching non members.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally, I would be anti-Lakewood, but fail to see how this is an issue if they qualify as a Small Business based on the SBA guidelines for what a Small Business is. We have 2 companies with a combined 65 employees and are a Small Business. We generate over $40 million a year in business. When people hear "Small Business" they think "The couple that owns the small donut shop". In reality, a Small Business encompasses everything that isn't a Big Corporation. That is not unethical or evil as long as the guidelines are met and funds used appropriately. Hate on them for not opening their doors during Harvey and being general slimeballs, but this, yeah no.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: jaytkay: "We don't have to apologize for God's blessings...If God did for us, God can do it for you." - Joel Osteen

Victoria and Joel Osteen on their jet
[Fark user image image 670x446]

The winner of today's most punchable face


Seconded.  I so wanna punch it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a loan, not a grant. And the money goes to pay employees of the church who are out of work. It doesn't go into olstean's pockets. So unless you're OK with his mega church reopening, it's just paying people forced out of work.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gerrychampoux: Although this is true, I'm still wondering why Osteen's church needed these PPP loans. My church (Detroit suburb) was shut down just as long as any other in the country. However, like many churches, people can give online. And our membership did. We've maintained the same level of contributions throughout the Covid crisis. Why wasn't Osteen's church able to do the same? Especially considering that most of those contributions come from TV-watching non members.


Who says they didn't?

Feel dirty yet?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Watubi: I'm not against any company or religious institution using PPP to keep their employees working.  I do, however, think they should provide proof they needed it.  My bank required proof of low sales and my signature stating that fact before processing my PPP loan.  Punish the companies for taking money they didn't need and punish the banks for rubber stamping those loans.


When you apply for the loan, you certify that there is a need and when applications were first started, there was no guidance on defining need. Subsequently, the regs changed where loans under $2,000,000 were safe harbored as to need. Which means they assume you have need if you have a loan of under $2 million.

Osteen's appears to be above this amount, so he would have to demonstrate need if his loan is chosen for examination.   I helped with around a dozen of these loans and none of the banks asked for any proof of need as the SBA did not require them to gather it.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gerrychampoux: rrife: Sin_City_Superhero: Why the fark is ANY non-taxed entity getting taxpayer funds?

The employees of the church do pay taxes.

Although this is true, I'm still wondering why Osteen's church needed these PPP loans. My church (Detroit suburb) was shut down just as long as any other in the country. However, like many churches, people can give online. And our membership did. We've maintained the same level of contributions throughout the Covid crisis. Why wasn't Osteen's church able to do the same? Especially considering that most of those contributions come from TV-watching non members.


The more overhead you have, the problems become compounded. Sometimes, smaller businesses are more agile. Keeping the lights on in some church in bumfark East Houston is going to be a little less costly than in River Oaks right off a major freeway.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bdub77: [Fark user image 618x410]


Pretty bad when Kanye West isn't the worst person in the room.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, it's a goddamned christmas miracle!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Gather 'round, ev'rybody while I read the classic holiday tale, "The Grift of the Magi".
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gerrychampoux: rrife: Sin_City_Superhero: Why the fark is ANY non-taxed entity getting taxpayer funds?

The employees of the church do pay taxes.

Although this is true, I'm still wondering why Osteen's church needed these PPP loans. My church (Detroit suburb) was shut down just as long as any other in the country. However, like many churches, people can give online. And our membership did. We've maintained the same level of contributions throughout the Covid crisis. Why wasn't Osteen's church able to do the same? Especially considering that most of those contributions come from TV-watching non members.


You could possibly make the argument that a television preacher actually benefited from COVID.  Since many churches were closed, its likely his ratings (and there for pledges) increased as people couldn't worship in person.  Plus, I am sure he wouldn't be shy about putting the pinch on some people who thought they had found cash from the $1200 tax rebate and the $600/week unemployment payments.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It kinda sounds like a shiatload of people need to go to prison over the PPP debacle.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I used to watch the Rockets in that building back when it was called The Summit.


And fark this guy. He looks like he pays his maid to sniff her panties.
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.