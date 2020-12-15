 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Odd how people refusing to take a vaccine change their minds when vaccines are finally available
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if 301,000 deaths had anything to do with it
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In other news my anti-mask brother-in-laws live in girlfriend tested positive for Covid, he has respitory symptoms and yes he refused to wearva mask when visiting his parents this past weekend 'you guys probably want to wear masks'
And my 80 year old father-in-law is scheduled for a heart Cath Thursday but it's not like it should be a big deal if he passes Covid onto the heart Cath staff, because I think most people undergoing a cardiac Cath are in pretty good health.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd how people refusing to take a vaccine change their minds when vaccines are finally available they discover that schools, events, and their employers aren't up for farking around with their anti-science asses on this one.

FIFS

Finding out society does in fact have a line and you just never crossed it tends to take the wind out of your sails.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
NO it's really farking not.
 
wantingout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
well, since you won't be able to move freely without having your vaccine papers, youre probably right.
 
goodncold
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I got the vaccine but the 5g transmitter suppository to unlock all the benefits was a real pain in the a$$.
 
irocu88
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You can still have mine.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
like a duck to water. wait till we have an adult for a President.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll bet there will be a non-zero number of people who take the vaccine and won't admit to it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm gonna miss working from home but this was never going to be a permanent situation anyway. Bring on the vaccine already. I'd like mine with extra microchips, please.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can't believe it's so low in the African American community, both because there are fewer of them under the sway of the right wing disinformation machine, and also because it'shiat their community so hard (50% higher deaths per 100k vs white, only native Americans are higher and that's by ~7%).
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The change is perhaps most dramatic among Black adults, among whom willingness to get vaccinated increased from 50% in September to 62% in December.

There's a big historical reason why black people tend to be wary of government vaccinations...
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm getting mine as soon as I am allowed. I do kind of wish the Bill Gates microchip wasn't insane fantasy though. Ever since since Windows XP I've been trying to get get him to watch. Watch with direct eye contact
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Since we have websites that show COVID cases and COVID deaths that are always going up, pages that track that stuff should add a counter for how many people have been vaccinated. When that goes up it will actually make us happy instead of depress us like the other numbers.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pictures of nurses getting them helps. Famous folk lining up helps more.

Also lots of dead people help vaccine acceptance too.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I know the stats people always say the science is sounds on apply polls to the general population, but how many people did they poll for this study?  And where was it conducted?
 
drxym
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What I want to know is if they're going to issue documentation / certification when people receive it because I bet certain countries and certain professions are going to require proof of vaccination.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

robodog: I can't believe it's so low in the African American community, both because there are fewer of them under the sway of the right wing disinformation machine, and also because it'shiat their community so hard (50% higher deaths per 100k vs white, only native Americans are higher and that's by ~7%).


The history of the United States doing medical experimentation on them would like to have a word with you.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, sure. In September we thought that Trump's pillow guy would be releasing the vaccine the week before the election, and you'd have to attend a $50 cover, maskless Trump rally to get one.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: I know the stats people always say the science is sounds on apply polls to the general population, but how many people did they poll for this study?  And where was it conducted?


Damn talk to text, *science is sound and can apply polls*
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I would say it's because most anti vaxxers are already themselves vaccinated against most things from childhood. They are only antivax about injecting their own kids due to unfounded fears they might be poisoning them. However now their own asses are on the line they can see theres a disease which is actually killing people their age they change their tune
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
To be fair, the tune and story around it has changed in the last 3 months.

Its gone from "this is being rushed, trump is in charge" to "Ok, no, seriously, its safe, listen to the doctors and scientists"

You also probably have a fair number of people who have talked to an actual doctor over the last 3 months, and raised their concerns, and were called a moron by them.

Not to mention the WHEN will you get the vaccine. Wife and i both qualify for it pretty early, essentially after front line medical and nursing homes because of work we do. We are happy to let others go infront of us, because we have very little risk if we did contract covid, while at the same time weighing that we do need to go early because of potentially being carriers. So its kind of like, "if there isn't enough for our group right now, let the at risk people in our group go first" Doesn't mean we don't want it, doesn't mean we won't get it as soon as we can without putting ourselves ahead of someone at higher risk of illness or spread.

In other words, it depends how you frame the question, and how the person you are asking interprets it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

drxym: What I want to know is if they're going to issue documentation / certification when people receive it because I bet certain countries and certain professions are going to require proof of vaccination.


When you get a flu shot you get a paper signed by the person who administered the vaccine with all of the details including the lot number of vaccine they administered. I would expect that exact paperwork to be used for this immunization as well. Good luck registering your kids for school/college in the fall of 2022 without it.

/people forging that paperwork may end up being a problem
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't forget the part two dose, it tracks your longitude.  The first dose only tracks your latitude.
 
lordluzr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

spongeboob: In other news my anti-mask brother-in-laws live in girlfriend tested positive for Covid, he has respitory symptoms and yes he refused to wearva mask when visiting his parents this past weekend 'you guys probably want to wear masks'
And my 80 year old father-in-law is scheduled for a heart Cath Thursday but it's not like it should be a big deal if he passes Covid onto the heart Cath staff, because I think most people undergoing a cardiac Cath are in pretty good health.


Agree. I'm in tip-top shape and just underwent my third elective heart catheritization this year. If I can get another one in by Friday I get a $5 coupon at the gift shop.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i have two worries going forward.

One, when can I get the vaccination?

Two, how long after we reach a critical mass of vaccinations and can stop wearing masks?
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

robodog: I can't believe it's so low in the African American community, both because there are fewer of them under the sway of the right wing disinformation machine, and also because it'shiat their community so hard (50% higher deaths per 100k vs white, only native Americans are higher and that's by ~7%).


Tuskegee keeps paying awful, evil dividends.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: The change is perhaps most dramatic among Black adults, among whom willingness to get vaccinated increased from 50% in September to 62% in December.

There's a big historical reason why black people tend to be wary of government vaccinations...


This.
Nevermind the anti-masker covidiots, that's a whole other kettle of fish.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Both me and my father will probably get it fairly early on, due to the VA getting some priority. So it won't be the vaccine or Covid-19 that gets us. . .
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Don't forget the part two dose, it tracks your longitude.  The first dose only tracks your latitude.


Dr. Buffet says that is all i need though.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

goodncold: I got the vaccine but the 5g transmitter suppository to unlock all the benefits was a real pain in the a$$.


I'm getting the next gen one that is smaller.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
meat0918:

Two, how long after we reach a critical mass of vaccinations and can stop wearing masks?

This is really a conversation we need to start having. I also think it will help with speeding vaccinations.

Basically once we hit the point where anyone who wants the vaccination has had a few weeks to get it, we need to drop restrictions, mask wearing requirements, etc.

I get it, there are people who can't get it, and that puts them at risk, but we aren't going another year the way we are because some numbnuts want to wait and see.
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meh, I still refuse to take a vaccine for covid....

...until all the actually important or high-risk people can get theirs.

Once we're at a point where those that matter have gotten it, I'll get mine to ensure we stop it from spreading.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I wonder if 301,000 deaths had anything to do with it


I figured it was the fact it seem more reputable than people expected. Some were expecting 'Honest Donnie's Magic Cure-All Elixir"
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

spongeboob: In other news my anti-mask brother-in-laws live in girlfriend tested positive for Covid, he has respitory symptoms and yes he refused to wearva mask when visiting his parents this past weekend 'you guys probably want to wear masks'
And my 80 year old father-in-law is scheduled for a heart Cath Thursday but it's not like it should be a big deal if he passes Covid onto the heart Cath staff, because I think most people undergoing a cardiac Cath are in pretty good health.


I'd let the staff know about his exposure. Depending on the seriousness of his case they may want to postpone.
 
tymothil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

robodog: I can't believe it's so low in the African American community, both because there are fewer of them under the sway of the right wing disinformation machine, and also because it'shiat their community so hard (50% higher deaths per 100k vs white, only native Americans are higher and that's by ~7%).


Yeah, why would African Americans be hesitant about large scale medical treatment?

https://www.cdc.gov/tuskegee/timeline​.​htm

https://theconversation.com/forced-st​e​rilization-policies-in-the-us-targeted​-minorities-and-those-with-disabilitie​s-and-lasted-into-the-21st-century-143​144
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As anyone noticed that this vaccine the the first one ....

(•_•) ( •_•)>⌐■-■ (⌐■_■)

.... out of the Gates?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I refuse to take an unavailable vaccine and you can't make me
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: like a duck to water. wait till we have an adult for a President.


I see that the old survey is from September, just after Trump was in his "rush out a vaccine extra early completely for political reasons" phase, which may have also affected the results.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I wonder if 301,000 deaths had anything to do with it


Not really, only the 1 matters to them
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tymothil: robodog: I can't believe it's so low in the African American community, both because there are fewer of them under the sway of the right wing disinformation machine, and also because it'shiat their community so hard (50% higher deaths per 100k vs white, only native Americans are higher and that's by ~7%).

Yeah, why would African Americans be hesitant about large scale medical treatment?

https://www.cdc.gov/tuskegee/timeline.​htm

https://theconversation.com/forced-ste​rilization-policies-in-the-us-targeted​-minorities-and-those-with-disabilitie​s-and-lasted-into-the-21st-century-143​144


Your water is treated by the government every day.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: tymothil: robodog: I can't believe it's so low in the African American community, both because there are fewer of them under the sway of the right wing disinformation machine, and also because it'shiat their community so hard (50% higher deaths per 100k vs white, only native Americans are higher and that's by ~7%).

Yeah, why would African Americans be hesitant about large scale medical treatment?

https://www.cdc.gov/tuskegee/timeline.​htm

https://theconversation.com/forced-ste​rilization-policies-in-the-us-targeted​-minorities-and-those-with-disabilitie​s-and-lasted-into-the-21st-century-143​144

Your water is treated by the government every day.


Just ask the people of Flint, Michigan!
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LineNoise: bighairyguy: Don't forget the part two dose, it tracks your longitude.  The first dose only tracks your latitude.

Dr. Buffet says that is all i need though.


If I didn't get drunk I would go insane

/shakes tropical drink in your direction
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Honestly, the way some people have been behaving the last few years, a microchip to control them is starting to sound like a good idea.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm allowed to get mine in Michigan's phase 1c (due to underlying medical conditions), so assuming I survive that long, I'll get it only a bit before the rest of the population.  My wife is lucky though.  She's in phase 1a, because she's a healthcare worker.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LineNoise: meat0918:

Two, how long after we reach a critical mass of vaccinations and can stop wearing masks?

This is really a conversation we need to start having. I also think it will help with speeding vaccinations.

Basically once we hit the point where anyone who wants the vaccination has had a few weeks to get it, we need to drop restrictions, mask wearing requirements, etc.

I get it, there are people who can't get it, and that puts them at risk, but we aren't going another year the way we are because some numbnuts want to wait and see.


We really, really need to have it now. But I think realistically parts of the country will be wearing masks for at least another 6 months.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The change is most dramatic among Black adults

The first vaccine on national TV showed a black nurse and a black recipient for a reason.  Black Americans have reasons to distrust the system
 
tymothil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: tymothil: robodog: I can't believe it's so low in the African American community, both because there are fewer of them under the sway of the right wing disinformation machine, and also because it'shiat their community so hard (50% higher deaths per 100k vs white, only native Americans are higher and that's by ~7%).

Yeah, why would African Americans be hesitant about large scale medical treatment?

https://www.cdc.gov/tuskegee/timeline.​htm

https://theconversation.com/forced-ste​rilization-policies-in-the-us-targeted​-minorities-and-those-with-disabilitie​s-and-lasted-into-the-21st-century-143​144

Your water is treated by the government every day.


https://www.nrdc.org/stories/flint-wa​t​er-crisis-everything-you-need-know
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: I'll bet there will be a non-zero number of people who take the vaccine and won't admit to it.


"Don't blame me, I voted for Gary Johnson!"
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.