Apparently it is now wrong to trick women into changing your diapers
    Rutledge Deas IV, guilty plea, court hearing, strange criminal saga, social media, hours of community service, internet addiction counseling  
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm shocked this is not about someone Republican in office. Like David Ritter.

That said, don't involve people in your kinks without consent. This isn't hard.

/the disability communities all seem to have horror stories about ABDLs. Consent isn't hard. Goddamn.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 just keeps getting worse and worse.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then I don't want to be right
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Orleans is Mos Eisley with water instead of sand. . .
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Chicken pot, chicken pot chicken pot pie!"
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they still got paid, right?

What difference does it make if he wasnt really disabled?
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i blame anime
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freud would have a field day with these people.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eating Taco Bell before the women came over is what really got him into trouble.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, not the first time this has happened.

Other guy did it with a teenage girl he hired to take care of his "brother" online.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: I'm shocked this is not about someone Republican in office. Like David Ritter.

That said, don't involve people in your kinks without consent. This isn't hard.

/the disability communities all seem to have horror stories about ABDLs. Consent isn't hard. Goddamn.


What I don't get is, there are people who do this for fun. Why didn't he find one of them? I got a friend, his wife is the dom and he wears diapers and whatnot.

On side note. Don't come to my place with a dump in your pants. FFS.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: But they still got paid, right?

What difference does it make if he wasnt really disabled?


I kinda what a fully thorough explanation? Seriously. At end of they day no one forced them to do this. Except how we all are forced to pay rent.
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't believe i get to use this
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

Deas pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia

Hmm, this definitely checks out lol

and four counts of human trafficking.

At first I was like, "Wait, WTF?" But then I realized that, although this does not sound like the 'usual' human trafficking story*, it has some similar aspects (coercing or manipulating someone into doing something for you against their will and/or under false pretenses?), and that this is one of many laws/offenses with which I am not actually that familiar. *scurried off to learn more*

*also, can we acknowledge the fact that I can even use the phrase 'usual human trafficking story' unironically is awful beyond words? I'd throw up in my mouth a little if 2020 hadn't already almost completely numbed me.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: dothemath: But they still got paid, right?

What difference does it make if he wasnt really disabled?

I kinda what a fully thorough explanation? Seriously. At end of they day no one forced them to do this. Except how we all are forced to pay rent.


Honestly, if you traffic in human shiat for a living are you really scrutinizing the backstory that closely?

Ive spent a lot of time in Louisiana and I find it hard to believe theres even a law on the books addressing this. Their whole penal code is only three paragraphs long and two of them cover the rules on using gator hides as legal tender.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could probably easily find another person to do his wipe up jobs on Craigslist, he's just going to have to pay a bit more.
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess I'm going to have to update my LinkedIn.

Rhomboid Goatcabin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Trump have "assistants" to help him with his diaper issues....?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard Ivanka turned him down. She had hands full with her own family.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: What I don't get is, there are people who do this for fun. Why didn't he find one of them? I got a friend, his wife is the dom and he wears diapers and whatnot.


Methamphetamine. No one wants to be involved with iceheads.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: But they still got paid, right?

What difference does it make if he wasnt really disabled?


I was wondering how they got 'tricked. Being paid to change a diaper doesn't seem to be a trick.
A trick would be like if I hired her to change my car tire, and then I was all like "guess what, that wasn't a tire at all! You just got played! "

MoriartyLives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This probably necessitates some alterations to my match.com profile.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I was wondering how they got 'tricked. Being paid to change a diaper doesn't seem to be a trick.


Did he start jerking his dick or rubbing poop all over his face while they were doing it?

Or did they just straight up change his diaper and bounce?

I would definitely put this in the weirdo category but im not sure it qualifies as "human trafficking". Im no legal scholar but it seems to me the defining feature of human slavery is not getting paid.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Could Farker Waxbean's origin story get any grosser?
 
petec
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rhomboid Goatcabin: Does Trump have "assistants" to help him with his diaper issues....?


Yes, but he is actually disabled
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MythDragon: dothemath: But they still got paid, right?

What difference does it make if he wasnt really disabled?

I was wondering how they got 'tricked. Being paid to change a diaper doesn't seem to be a trick.
A trick would be like if I hired her to change my car tire, and then I was all like "guess what, that wasn't a tire at all! You just got played! "

/'I thought something was odd about that tire. That wasn't how my dad showed me to do it all at.'
// 'Oh fudge!....only it wasn't fudge.'


They went in thinking they were hired to help a disabled person, not engage in sex work for a particular fetish.

The human trafficking part makes me wonder if they were even paid afterwards.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Could Farker Waxbean's origin story get any grosser?


Last time someone tempted fate that hard, we got 2020.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So, what...now I gotta convince them?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: MythDragon: dothemath: But they still got paid, right?

What difference does it make if he wasnt really disabled?

I was wondering how they got 'tricked. Being paid to change a diaper doesn't seem to be a trick.
A trick would be like if I hired her to change my car tire, and then I was all like "guess what, that wasn't a tire at all! You just got played! "

/'I thought something was odd about that tire. That wasn't how my dad showed me to do it all at.'
// 'Oh fudge!....only it wasn't fudge.'

They went in thinking they were hired to help a disabled person, not engage in sex work for a particular fetish.

The human trafficking part makes me wonder if they were even paid afterwards.


To specify, the 'trick' was the expectation that they were hired to [help a disabled person with a necessary action], but instead had [healthy person without a need, who only wants their service to satisfy a sexual fetish].  He should have been up front that he wanted to hire sex workers for his personal fetish, not babysitters for helping a disabled family member other then himself.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nurses run into this shiat all the time. It's amazing how fast some men are suddenly able to use a urinal or bedpan when they find out I'm their nurse (male). They will say can you send a female in to help get me cleaned up? To which I say, how do you do it at home if you don't have a nurse. And They say, it's very difficult I have to use a towel. And then I respond, I'll get you a farking towel. We really don't have much of a sense of humor about that. It's annoying and a massive time waster. Here's a tip for all you future geriatric patients. 22-year-olds do not think fat 68 year old men with tiny dicks are hot.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dothemath: But they still got paid, right?

What difference does it make if he wasnt really disabled?

I kinda what a fully thorough explanation? Seriously. At end of they day no one forced them to do this. Except how we all are forced to pay rent.


Consent.  You gain consent for what's really going on, or it is not consent.  And you're an asshole.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: They went in thinking they were hired to help a disabled person, not engage in sex work for a particular fetish.


Should I be locked up for human trafficking if I get a massive hard on when the girl at Sport Clips gives me a scalp massage?

Thats not what shes getting paid for but its happening. And I didnt ask for her permission.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dothemath: But they still got paid, right?

What difference does it make if he wasnt really disabled?

I kinda what a fully thorough explanation? Seriously. At end of they day no one forced them to do this. Except how we all are forced to pay rent.


moral compass askew today?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dothemath: But they still got paid, right?

What difference does it make if he wasnt really disabled?

I kinda what a fully thorough explanation? Seriously. At end of they day no one forced them to do this. Except how we all are forced to pay rent.


You don't understand healthcare. We have licenses to protect. We can't say 'oh, that's icky, I don't wanna." So yes, we are forced to do shiat we don't want to do every day of our lives. When it's medically necessary, we are 100% OK with doing it. But we get abused every day by all kinds of weirdos. We've got a frequent flyer that will say he cannot feed himself, he cannot wipe himself, he cannot dress himself. We all know he's full of shiat because when the door is closed he manages to make phone calls on his cell phone, change the channel, etc. For some people, the only physical intimacy they get is being touched by medical staff. We know it, we hate it, we think it's gross, and we really don't have a choice. I'm not saying we give out hand jobs or anything, at least I don't. Maybe, if we were allowed to accept tips...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: NM Volunteer: They went in thinking they were hired to help a disabled person, not engage in sex work for a particular fetish.

Should I be locked up for human trafficking if I get a massive hard on when the girl at Sport Clips gives me a scalp massage?

Thats not what shes getting paid for but its happening. And I didnt ask for her permission.


It's a bit disingenuous to compare massages (which are always for releasing tension and stress), to wiping down a man's ass and dick with baby wipes because he gets off from that.  At least I assume that happens, as I have never changed a diaper.  But I assume that is what happens when a diaper is changed, because those things get dirty so that cleaning has to happen to prevent rashes and infections.  That is fairly essential for disabled people who can't do that themselves.  But a perfectly healthy person getting a stranger to clean his dick and ass for fun and not out of necessity is completely different.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: New Orleans is Mos Eisley with water instead of sand. . .


"I don't like water. It's smooth and slippery and irritating and it gets everywhere."
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Golden Brown Delicious: and four counts of human trafficking.

At first I was like, "Wait, WTF?"


From an earlier article on the story: "Louisiana law allows authorities to file trafficking charges against anyone accused of using fraud to obtain the services of another person. "
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: dothemath: NM Volunteer: They went in thinking they were hired to help a disabled person, not engage in sex work for a particular fetish.

Should I be locked up for human trafficking if I get a massive hard on when the girl at Sport Clips gives me a scalp massage?

Thats not what shes getting paid for but its happening. And I didnt ask for her permission.

It's a bit disingenuous to compare massages (which are always for releasing tension and stress), to wiping down a man's ass and dick with baby wipes because he gets off from that.  At least I assume that happens, as I have never changed a diaper.  But I assume that is what happens when a diaper is changed, because those things get dirty so that cleaning has to happen to prevent rashes and infections.  That is fairly essential for disabled people who can't do that themselves.  But a perfectly healthy person getting a stranger to clean his dick and ass for fun and not out of necessity is completely different.


Im not saying its "right" or anything I would ever do (probably) but a crime that can send you to jail?

Seems like in Louisiana he'd be subject to an ass whipping first off.

That im fine with.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: NM Volunteer: dothemath: NM Volunteer: They went in thinking they were hired to help a disabled person, not engage in sex work for a particular fetish.

Should I be locked up for human trafficking if I get a massive hard on when the girl at Sport Clips gives me a scalp massage?

Thats not what shes getting paid for but its happening. And I didnt ask for her permission.

It's a bit disingenuous to compare massages (which are always for releasing tension and stress), to wiping down a man's ass and dick with baby wipes because he gets off from that.  At least I assume that happens, as I have never changed a diaper.  But I assume that is what happens when a diaper is changed, because those things get dirty so that cleaning has to happen to prevent rashes and infections.  That is fairly essential for disabled people who can't do that themselves.  But a perfectly healthy person getting a stranger to clean his dick and ass for fun and not out of necessity is completely different.

Im not saying its "right" or anything I would ever do (probably) but a crime that can send you to jail?

Seems like in Louisiana he'd be subject to an ass whipping first off.

That im fine with.


Acquiring services under a false pretense is definitely a criminal act, which he did by claiming to be disabled to get that diaper changing service.  I think what you are missing is that the babysitters would not have done any of that to him had they known he didn't need it and just wanted to satisfy a fetish.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
how do you trick someone into doing this?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: how do you trick someone into doing this?


"I am going to be out of town tomorrow and can't change my disabled brother's diaper.  How much will you charge for that service?"
 
