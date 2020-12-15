 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   Moderna's vaccine gets 94.1% FDA approval   (bloomberg.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's the one we're waiting for. Hopefully ships this week and here by Friday.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The other 5.9 percent get the Scanners exploding head side effect.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thank you, Dolly Parton!
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh great, now I gotta fret about choices!

I'd better wait for the comparison reviews.
 
OldJames
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's the one we're waiting for. Hopefully ships this week and here by Friday.


2 Day shipping if you have federal prime
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OldJames: NewportBarGuy: That's the one we're waiting for. Hopefully ships this week and here by Friday.

2 Day shipping if you have federal prime


I canceled my membership.  The annual dues were too high.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Oh great, now I gotta fret about choices!

I'd better wait for the comparison reviews.


It is like retirement investments. The only wrong option is waiting.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: The other 5.9 percent get the Scanners exploding head side effect.


As many times as my head has popped a vein this last year, I'll still my chances.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: CarnySaur: The other 5.9 percent get the Scanners exploding head side effect.

As many times as my head has popped a vein this last year, I'll still take my chances.


FTFM
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So it includes the tracker RFID, the DNA that changes you and makes you turn from God and turns on the ghey/animal sexing but it doesn't include the Soros Impulse Democrat Directive?

And does it give you the mark of the Beast which will deny you Heaven?

Meh.  If I can get it with a $5 copay, I'm in.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Whar vaccine?? Gimmie gimmie gimmie!!!
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: The other 5.9 percent get the Scanners exploding head side effect.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
