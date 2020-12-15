 Skip to content
(Newschannel 9)   Athletes to retrace Sierra escape of Donner Party. Most of which look tender and well marbled   (newschannel9.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too chicken for the Dyatlov Pass?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
scraps of dried meat

Or Bob, as he liked to be called.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One member of the group raised suspicions when ha announced that the only thing he was packing for the trip was some Lawry's Seasoned Salt
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If someone asks "Can I eat your a$$?"  it might not be foreplay.

In Voltaire's Candide, the old woman was in a seige and had one butt cheek carved off her as was the tradition at the time.

/Sorry.  I have to mention that I read Candide every ten years.
//Next up Samuel Richardson
/// I read Samuel Richards.  No further questions about Samuel Richardson
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I know it was to make a funny headline, but tender and well marbling comes from the exact opposite of athleticism.

I know I know... I'm a Debbie Downer...
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That time of year!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: I know it was to make a funny headline, but tender and well marbling comes from the exact opposite of athleticism.

I know I know... I'm a Debbie Downer...


Username checks out....
 
