(Metro)   Experts want production at salad factory tossed after two Covid-19 deaths   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They eat salads in the UK?
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salad factory? Is that another name for a farm?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: They eat salads in the UK?


It's tricky to boil lettuce properly.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
wut about the scrambled eggs
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Romaine is a helluva drug
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
SpongeBob SquarePants - Two Salads
Youtube lV5hDnongl4
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The granary WAS a bad idea. Next game let's skip pottery.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh and we need to ban social media. It does not solve problems.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
M&S salad covid precautions have been weaker than at their competitors at S&M salad where masks have been mandatory

hollywood.uk.comView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/The original HBO documentary would probably have been lost to a storage vault without this
//The line in the documentary doesn't really stand out and isn't even noteworthy
///From when Rock was somewhat humourous
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

