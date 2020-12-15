 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Some mothers would just yell at their 10-year-old daughter when she leaves her dirty sock lying on the bathroom floor. Then there's this mom. Warning: Awesomeness ahead
33
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free cat.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably really hilarious, shame I can't read it.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She put the sock behind a paywall, then nobody had to look at it.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I had to stop reading when I discovered the people's names were "Xep" and "Kestrel" and I wouldn't relate to anything else in this story unless I was in one of those $200,000/year country clubs
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't have enough space on my walls to make museum labels for all my kids' stuff.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Parenting done right.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
See also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The sock is still there isn't it?
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I just decided to see how long it would stay there without my intervention,"

The lesson I have learned in these situations: you will lose that battle.  I had a roommate that would periodically leave dirty glasses in the room where our TV was.  I have a family member who just lets things like empty boxes from online purchases pile up in a corner.  I had one roommate who used to stack dirty dishes in our sink before ultimately complaining about the *one* dish left by our other roommate in the same sink.  Something about how they look at the world means that whatever the thing is that they just leave lying around, after a very short period of time it ceases to be 'theirs' in their mind and just becomes part of the background.  They will never ever pick it up because it eventually becomes 'not theirs' and so they're not going to pick up after someone 'else'.  The worst ones won't even acknowledge that the only reason they're not living in filth is because they live with other people who pick up for them.
 
zippythechimp
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I had to stop reading when I discovered the people's names were "Xep" and "Kestrel" and I wouldn't relate to anything else in this story unless I was in one of those $200,000/year country clubs


This.


WTF
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

desertfool: Probably really hilarious, shame I can't read it.


Another article with a link to the original Facebook post.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"And a good job she does of it, too."
 
Whatta Wombat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Some mothers 'ave 'em
 
WithinReason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I had to stop reading when I discovered the people's names were "Xep" and "Kestrel" and I wouldn't relate to anything else in this story unless I was in one of those $200,000/year country clubs


Well congratulations, that's how much the sock artwork is selling for now.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
1. Other people's dirty socks are gross and nobody wants to see that.
2. You cannot shame the shameless, in fact, the more you try, the more they dig in.
3. Just throw the shiat away every time it happens, you'll get her attention when she can't find anything to wear.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

desertfool: Probably really hilarious, shame I can't read it.



Visuals of the evolving shrine:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


The curator:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"We all desperately need something to laugh about"

Yeah, apparently.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I use various methods with my 10 year old.  I thought about telling him that I will throw away every piece of clothing that I find on the floor and then he will have to go around naked but he would probably find that hilarious.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I had to stop reading when I discovered the people's names were "Xep" and "Kestrel" and I wouldn't relate to anything else in this story unless I was in one of those $200,000/year country clubs


Pretty sure these are hippie-type intolerably twee names, not snooty type.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
???
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The sock is still there isn't it?


This.  The whole rigamarole has probably taught the child that leaving dirty socks lying on the floor is fun.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: desertfool: Probably really hilarious, shame I can't read it.


Visuals of the evolving shrine:

[Fark user image 672x452]
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637]

The curator:
[Fark user image 560x747]


Mom looks like I'd expect with the unusual name.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: desertfool: Probably really hilarious, shame I can't read it.


Visuals of the evolving shrine:

[Fark user image 672x452]
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637]

The curator:
[Fark user image 560x747]


the shirt saying 'love the little things' while he squeezes her left nubbin is a bit much.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's the kind of parenting that sees your kid end up with the name "Jane Doe".
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
article: 'has served as a teachable moment for her daughter about the Internet. "We've tried to drill into Kestrel that when you put something on the Internet it's there forever."'

Including that now-modified photo circling dad's hand.

/  mother has photo credit, so she's the one who set it angling down like that?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: moothemagiccow: I had to stop reading when I discovered the people's names were "Xep" and "Kestrel" and I wouldn't relate to anything else in this story unless I was in one of those $200,000/year country clubs

Pretty sure these are hippie-type intolerably twee names, not snooty type.


It's a museum reference; hippies don't go to museums unless it's a joke one like the Toilet Seat Museum

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
151 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My mom "pick your shiat up or I'll break my foot off in your ass"
Me as an adult: /picks up after himself

Weird.
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "I just decided to see how long it would stay there without my intervention,"

The lesson I have learned in these situations: you will lose that battle.  I had a roommate that would periodically leave dirty glasses in the room where our TV was.  I have a family member who just lets things like empty boxes from online purchases pile up in a corner.  I had one roommate who used to stack dirty dishes in our sink before ultimately complaining about the *one* dish left by our other roommate in the same sink.  Something about how they look at the world means that whatever the thing is that they just leave lying around, after a very short period of time it ceases to be 'theirs' in their mind and just becomes part of the background.  They will never ever pick it up because it eventually becomes 'not theirs' and so they're not going to pick up after someone 'else'.  The worst ones won't even acknowledge that the only reason they're not living in filth is because they live with other people who pick up for them.


I've had roommates like that.
One would refuse to clean up and would pile dishes in the sink until it smelled and or we had no more dishes. Asking him to clean up was some sort of personal insult to him or something.
Occasionally he would clean up his bedroom and move all the trash into the kitchen/living room.
The times he would finally wash all his farking dishes were almost always followed by demanding I give him a ride or let him borrow my car to run errands.
Basically, he saw cleaning up after himself as a personal favor to me, which was expected to be repaid immediately. Drove me and the other roommates crazy.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mom has some serious arms... dad, not so much..  very apparent who the boss is...
 
151 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Also

My sisters: "put the farking toilet seat down after you pee or I'll literally drown you in your own piss water"

Me as an adult living by himself: /puts the farking seat down after peeing
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: 1. Other people's dirty socks are gross and nobody wants to see that.
2. You cannot shame the shameless, in fact, the more you try, the more they dig in.
3. Just throw the shiat away every time it happens, you'll get her attention when she can't find anything to wear.


I've tried that.

Guess who then has to buy the new clothes?

And then guess what happens to the new clothes?
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Democracy truly does Die in Darkness behind paywalls.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

151: Also

My sisters: "put the farking toilet seat down after you pee or I'll literally drown you in your own piss water"

Me as an adult living by himself: /puts the farking seat down after peeing


We had cats / I have cats.. the seat, as well as the lid, goes down after use.. apparently swimming lessons were happening then, with the 'drying out' spot being the center of the closest bed...  two of the current crew like to drop 'things' in... they haven't learned to flush... yet...
 
