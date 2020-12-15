 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   Did anyone have "restaurant defying COVID restrictions partners with Proud Boys for Toys for Tots collection" on their 2020 Bingo card?   (wpxi.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Proud Boys look like a Kiddie Diddler Organization so I'm not surprised they are involved in this.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Considering the likelihood of death at a blatant superspreader event like that, they should call it "The orphan maker".
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When asked about the Crack'd Egg's partnership with the Proud Boys, Lampl said he knows very little about the group.

You knew that you would read this lie before you even clicked on the link.  It's boilerplate.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I know May-maw is dead from the Covid, but look at this knockoff American Girl sewing set those nice boys with the skirts and the hairy butts got you!
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Some of those who work forces (obligatory)
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Idiots of a feather flock together.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This week's special for the kids is our Hatred Meal. It comes with a tiny wooden cross pre soaked in kerosene.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Years ago, I attended a church that wanted to help needy families, but they discovered that giving to Toys for Tots meant that people with whom they might not welcome in the pews on Sunday would be the likely recipients.  Yes, they wanted to do charity, but only among acceptable folks.  It got to the point that donations were sorted and the lesser ones were given to TfT, while the nicer, newer, pricier ones were set aside for the church's private day of giving to others.

I can see where the children and grandchildren of those folks are now trying this stunt.  Set up the barrel, collect the goodies, and just make a token donation to some charity.  Give the good stuff to each other.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is the restaurant a pizza parlor with a basement by chance? Because this sounds like it could be a pizza parlor with a basement.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jokes aside, domestic terrorists shouldn't be allowed to collect a few crappy gifts for a really good charity and suddenly gain respect. They are trying to mainstream their views and I'm very glad Toys for Tots had this to say:

"We are aware that the business and the organization Proud Boys are illegally using the Toys For Tots' Logo. We do not support this collection campaign and will not accept any donations from them."
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When asked about the Crack'd Egg's partnership with the Proud Boys, Lampl said he knows very little about the group.

"I'm not going to endorse them, I'm not going to condemn them," he said. "We wanted to do charity. If another organization from a different political or non-political mindset wants to do charity, we welcome the opportunity to do that."

"We just love charity so much that we partnered with Neo Nazis and stole marketing from a national charity. Most people wouldn't partner with violent racists and lie, but that's how virtuous my client is. Why do you hate children?"
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Considering the likelihood of death at a blatant superspreader event like that, they should call it "The orphan maker".


Fark user imageView Full Size
Critical Roll is even less likely to endorse them than Toys for Tots
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No, but I'm not surprised, except for the toys for tots bit.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
More like "toys from twats."
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For anyone to say they have no idea what the Proud Boys represent is either ignorant or a liar. They knew exactly what they were doing and took the risk anyways. In the end, they don't care because they get free publicity and more "free thinkers" will crowd the place because that is the American thing to do.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Also I might need new glasses.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
they honestly don't know that they are the bad guys.  they figure we'll all get along once we acknowledge their natural dominance.  in the meanwhile, of course there should be Toys for the Tots, that is a good and normal thing.  and by attaching themselves to established good and normal things, they hope to increasingly normalize their brand (of crazy).
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Also I might need new glasses.

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2​.wixmp.com image 716x663]


Now I want a NSFW version of that that says Toys for Thots
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: The Irresponsible Captain: Also I might need new glasses.

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2​.wixmp.com image 716x663]

Now I want a NSFW version of that that says Toys for Thots


img1.wsimg.comView Full Size
 
