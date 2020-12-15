 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   The Vatican's 'Darth Vader' nativity scene has created a disturbing lack of faith   (reuters.com) divider line
34
    More: Weird, Vatican City, VATICAN CITY, Italian language, Italy, Christianity, St. Peter's Basilica, unorthodox nativity scenes, Darth Vader  
•       •       •

1966 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2020 at 9:46 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And a maiden in an open top iron-maiden.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This probably would get more of a negative reaction.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still love this one...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
simianfarmer.blogs.comView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do any of these people even know what Darth Vader looks like?

I see nothing wrong with this nativity.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats not Darth Vader. Thats a Dalek. YOU WILL BE EXTERMINATED!!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also very phallic like.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shh, don't tell them about the National Cathedral in DC

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are they talking about, Darth Vader wasn't even in the Mos Eisley Cantina scene.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer the traditional depiction of that chick who got fu*ked and impregnated by a wrathful supernatural deity with massive consent issues, her cuckold and her part human spawn with powers of the occult.
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks kind of cool to me.

At least it's not some over-abstracted blobs, or mannequins dressed in memphis geometrics, or other typical barely-made-an-effort art piece
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People outraged over the portrayal of some skank giving birth to a kid that doesn't even belong to her husband?!?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dothemath: I prefer the traditional depiction of that chick who got fu*ked and impregnated by a wrathful supernatural deity with massive consent issues, her cuckold and her part human spawn with powers of the occult.


by 'supernatural deity' you mean Bob next door while Joe was out of town?
 
morg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: What are they talking about, Darth Vader wasn't even in the Mos Eisley Cantina scene.

[Fark user image 850x567]


They've been known to reinterpret canon creatively to fit the current narrative.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wantingout: dothemath: I prefer the traditional depiction of that chick who got fu*ked and impregnated by a wrathful supernatural deity with massive consent issues, her cuckold and her part human spawn with powers of the occult.


by 'supernatural deity' you mean Bob next door while Joe was out of town?


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Bob next door was a saint!"
 
CrustyHoor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"...which must have come from the planet Zog".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
if we're going by prequel logic, vader has to be in the manger
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CrustyHoor: "...which must have come from the planet Zog".
[Fark user image 425x336]


Zig & Zag - Them Girls Them Girls
Youtube 7bv_36P_f-w
 
SnarkyBiatch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What's in the bag????
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'll allow it.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image image 425x427]


Now there's something that can't be un-seen.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Does it have these?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I'll allow it.


Which one do they think looks like Vader?

Because Mary clearly has a slot that's been filled with spackle in a fairly inappropriate location for a statue that isn't used as a sex doll.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nothing more Christian than insisting Christians may only look a certain way and be from a certain place.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: Nothing more Christian than insisting Christians may only look a certain way and be from a certain place.


Nothing more human than insisting those humans over there are doing it wrong.

I mean, they are.

But there's nothing more human than ...
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Everyone's an art critic.
 
joker420
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pedophiles did what?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's cold but cool
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Do any of these people even know what Darth Vader looks like?

I see nothing wrong with this nativity.


Looks more like giant chess pieces to me.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sentient: Looks kind of cool to me.

At least it's not some over-abstracted blobs, or mannequins dressed in memphis geometrics, or other typical barely-made-an-effort art piece


Probably a few biddys that get made over anything that isn't "traditional" and a writer gets it and blows it up.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Which one looks like Darth Vader?
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SuperChuck: Which one looks like Darth Vader?


The one standing next to the Mandalorian.

BTW anyone have a Baby Yoda nativity?
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.