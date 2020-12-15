 Skip to content
(Fox 5 San Diego)   Man gets jail time for smuggling sea cucumbers across border. "The value of the cucumbers exceeded $60,000, prosecutors said"   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
23
    More: Awkward, United States, sea cucumbers, John Jaimes Torres, SAN DIEGO, Endangered Species, International Trade, U.S. Fish, Law  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he lied about being the only one who likes cucumbers too.  Sad.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I've unlocked this part of Animal Crossing, yet.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid 1: "My dad is a fireman."

Kid 2: "Pfft. My dad is a doctor."

Kid 3: "Oh yeah? Well, my dad is a sea cucumber smuggler."

[Kid 1 and 2 slowly slink away in embarrassment]
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It hard to hate the guy in the article. He's like Red in Shawshank (the second time I've referenced that movie today), he can get you things. Often these guys are a pillar of their community.

God bless the Weed Man.

/Sea Cucumbers though?
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authentic question here. What are the practical uses for sea cucumbers? My guess would be some sort of mystical healing properties. But I truly have no idea.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid Deuces: Authentic question here. What are the practical uses for sea cucumbers? My guess would be some sort of mystical healing properties. But I truly have no idea.


Anything...brave?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ranev700
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, for a clownfish he's not that funny.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid Deuces: Authentic question here. What are the practical uses for sea cucumbers? My guess would be some sort of mystical healing properties. But I truly have no idea.


Eating, it's a delicacy.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid Deuces: Authentic question here. What are the practical uses for sea cucumbers? My guess would be some sort of mystical healing properties. But I truly have no idea.


Food or the pet trade people use them in fancy reef aquariums.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: /Sea Cucumbers though?


Why Sea Cucumbers Are So Expensive | So Expensive
Youtube sRH5KzNQxmc
 
joker420
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Slight uptick in sex toys was also reported.
 
Veloram
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's not a sea cucumber in his pocket, he's just happy to see you
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sid Deuces: Authentic question here. What are the practical uses for sea cucumbers? My guess would be some sort of mystical healing properties. But I truly have no idea.


Pranking your sea cats?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was relieved to read that it was his truck bed he was smuggling them in.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Wine Sipping Elitist: /Sea Cucumbers though?

[YouTube video: Why Sea Cucumbers Are So Expensive | So Expensive]


Thank you!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They got his number.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
True Facts About The Sea Pig
Youtube _y4DbZivHCY

It's type of Sea Cucumber.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
$200 a pound? I don't think so Mr. 'Let's Make Up Numbers To Get Media Attention'.
 
on the road
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My ex is Chinese, and I investigated collecting sea cucumbers in Maryland until I found it was illegal in the US.

Sea cucumbers are considered medicinal.  The high prices claimed are real.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Giant Sea Cucumber Pees On People
Youtube h_CbUSK46IM
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you want the full wrath of the US Government to come down on you, violate the laws of the Dept of Agriculture or Fish and Wildlife.
 
