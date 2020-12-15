 Skip to content
(UPI)   Let it go man, that's a two-stroke penalty   (upi.com) divider line
19
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That should be a penalty. He is supposed to play the ball where it lies.

Or is an alligator considered a movable obstruction?
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That gator is almost big enough to cause real problems.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The alligator in the video has been spotted before and is known as Charlie to golfers."

That's odd. Usually they don't have spots.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One of the local courses here is known for the amount of Canadian Geese that collect and sun themselves on one of the holes, near a pond. I hit one on accident during a wedge shot. It took my damn ball, jumped into the pond, and dropped it. Unrelated to the alligator in this story, geese are dicks.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

don't touch the sharp end
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: [Fark user image 448x336]


Came for this...leaving satisfied.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The alligator in the video has been spotted before and is known as Charlie to golfers.

Named after the last golfer who snuck up on him.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Daddy needs a new pair of golf shoes.
 
azxj
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What a "2 stroke penalty" looks like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That was one of the most Florida stories to ever Florida.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

blodyholy: It took my damn ball, jumped into the pond, and dropped it.


9.6 - Ball Lifted or Moved by Outside Influence
If it is known or virtually certain that an outside influence (including another player in stroke play or another ball) lifted or moved a player's ball:
1. There is no penalty, and
2. The ball must be replaced on its original spot (which if not known must be estimated) (see Rule 14.2).
This applies whether or not the player's ball has been found.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

blodyholy: One of the local courses here is known for the amount of Canadian Geese that collect and sun themselves on one of the holes, near a pond. I hit one on accident during a wedge shot. It took my damn ball, jumped into the pond, and dropped it. Unrelated to the alligator in this story, geese are dicks.


Canadian geese are dicks. Sort of the Judas Goats of Canada, because most Canadians aren't dicks. They heap all of their dickishness onto the geese. Which then fly down to the US and unload.

It's a system. And it works.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The alligator in the video has been spotted before and is known as Charlie to golfers.

Named after the last golfer who snuck up on him.


Sorry, Charlie. We aren't looking for golfers with good taste.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Destructor: blodyholy: One of the local courses here is known for the amount of Canadian Geese that collect and sun themselves on one of the holes, near a pond. I hit one on accident during a wedge shot. It took my damn ball, jumped into the pond, and dropped it. Unrelated to the alligator in this story, geese are dicks.

Canadian geese are dicks. Sort of the Judas Goats of Canada, because most Canadians aren't dicks. They heap all of their dickishness onto the geese. Which then fly down to the US and unload.

It's a system. And it works.


As a Canadian myself, I can attest that most Canadian dickishness is either backhanded or of the under-the-breath type, at least in my family.

Geese just honk...and bite. Every time I cross their path I scream "I'M ONE OF YOU, EH!" and they merely shiat and continue honking, flapping their wings, and remain in the way.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: blodyholy: It took my damn ball, jumped into the pond, and dropped it.

9.6 - Ball Lifted or Moved by Outside Influence
If it is known or virtually certain that an outside influence (including another player in stroke play or another ball) lifted or moved a player's ball:
1. There is no penalty, and
2. The ball must be replaced on its original spot (which if not known must be estimated) (see Rule 14.2).
This applies whether or not the player's ball has been found.


Yah, I dropped and didn't count it --- but it was like a $3 Taylormade, so I was still a bit peeved.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Geese just honk...and bite. Every time I cross their path I scream "I'M ONE OF YOU, EH!" and they merely shiat and continue honking, flapping their wings, and remain in the way.


They are shiating monsters. That's what they do--that's all they do--when they're not chasing children and small dogs around. Which, actually now that I'm thinking about it, is pretty damned funny. Okay, I take back some of what I said about Canadian geese.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

blodyholy: One of the local courses here is known for the amount of Canadian Geese that collect and sun themselves on one of the holes, near a pond. I hit one on accident during a wedge shot. It took my damn ball, jumped into the pond, and dropped it. Unrelated to the alligator in this story, geese are dicks.


Bunch of geese were hanging out about 200 yds on a fairway.  I'm a terrible golfer, so I figured I won't get close to them.  Yep, smoked one goose right in the side.  We laughed....and then kinda felt bad.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Suddenly the Canadian geese have invaded a track where I've been working out and they've crapped all over the damn place.  I'm hoping the neighborhood coyotes take care of this problem.
 
