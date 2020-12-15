 Skip to content
(Heavy)   On top of everything else in 2020, Santa caught the Covid-19   (heavy.com) divider line
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Riding a Swedish firetruck probably isn't a good look for Santa.

What with COVID-19 ravaging that country and all.

Grungehamster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
CarnySaur
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Sorry, kids.  No more Christmas.  Santa died."
 
oldfool
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's what he gets for running over grandma with his reindeer
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hurry, take out as many Covid deniers in Georgia as we can within the next couple of weeks.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
CSB:  Last night, Santa came riding through my neighborhood on a fire truck and I was also diagnosed with cancer.

/Santa Causality
 
snapperhead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fake news. I have been told that children are immune to COVID-19 and that they cannot spread the disease, and that is why we are able to open up all the schools in the US.
 
cravak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's the gift that keeps on giving
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So I'mma need someone who's better with words than I am to come up with some parody lyrics for "Santa Went Down to Georgia"...
 
