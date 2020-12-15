 Skip to content
(Some Gin Blossom)   New Zealand Farkers can reward themselves by drinking gin with a message we all can cheer   (goodgeorge.kiwi.nz) divider line
Lance Robdon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I will join them in spirit with a Sharpie and a bottle of Beefeater.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Probably sold-out by now. Fantastic idea.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not a gin drinker but would buy it just to display the bottle on my shelf.
The marketing department should not be operating any vehicles or heavy machinery.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Our advice - when life gives you lemons, make gin and tonics. So here's to all those lemons that have come your way.

Is a G&T with lemon a Kiwi thing?
 
Reverend J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Please note we don't ship overseas

Goddammit 2020!
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Your eye doctor probably won't drink this, unless he purposely wants blurred vision.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The only problem I see it that it's gin not rum.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And after we can drive around this town and let the cops chase us around.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Our advice - when life gives you lemons, make gin and tonics. So here's to all those lemons that have come your way.

Is a G&T with lemon a Kiwi thing?


Lemon and everything is a Kiwi Thing. They make a wicked lemon white chocolate.
chowcation.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Going to print the label and tape it to every bottle I own.
 
