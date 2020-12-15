 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   After the puppy's adoptive family changed their minds Henry Friedman adopted Finn. Seeing a need he now runs a project to help rescue pets like Finn by working with local rescues, helping raise awareness & funds. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Happy to see Chuck Finn had a happy ending.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Hai ef-fur-body!! I just got back from my vet!! No surgery today because my leg looked so good! I got an antibiotic shot---owwie!! But I have two more weeks before they take my manhood! Right now I am nomming a mighty nom because the humans said I couldn't eat before surgery

Fark user imageView Full Size


Mom says I smell like fig body spray and purrfumes
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
RUFF RUFF RUFF!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Otera: Hai ef-fur-body!! I just got back from my vet!! No surgery today because my leg looked so good! I got an antibiotic shot---owwie!! But I have two more weeks before they take my manhood! Right now I am nomming a mighty nom because the humans said I couldn't eat before surgery

[Fark user image 422x750]

Mom says I smell like fig body spray and purrfumes


I know how you feel, Jack. I got an owwie!! shot last Friday (Shingrix) so I know how you feel! :)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF RUFF RUFF!!!


Bark bark bark!!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
What rough bark may look like...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
cleanmemes.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: What rough bark may look like...
[Fark user image 400x596]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 840x840]


nice!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Otera: surgery


Great Mews! Thanks for letting us know.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Five seconds after I put the box down what do you suppose happened?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Three photos that showcase something really cute.

Photo one: Before visiting the vet, Jack kills his favorite toy, the white rat
Photo two: while Jack is at the vet, Nick sleeps with the white rat
Photo three: after Jack came home, Nick and Jack napping together on the bed, Jack hugs the white rat.
(In the next post, as fark often eats my text when I try to load the photos)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
What sweet photos otera.My Mom and Dad's cat likes to haul around either the stuffed ty guinea pig, or while up north, the giant stuffed chipmunk. He even brings it down to the food bowl.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Every morning on my way to work I see a gent walking his pitty mix doggo..brindle, and just so filled with the happy! (He bounces along). It is a great way to start the day!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

tigerose: What sweet photos otera.My Mom and Dad's cat likes to haul around either the stuffed ty guinea pig, or while up north, the giant stuffed chipmunk. He even brings it down to the food bowl.


Awww!! So precious!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Sir Percy the Chonker was nosing around while DIL was doing something craft-related, so she draped some black thread over his head
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Kodys Christmas ornament is drying!
This clay is WAAAAAY different than previous clays. It's so light and fluffy.  Damn thing weighs nothing-  which isn't terrible since his predecessors dinner plate paw print weighs a ton.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Kody
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McRat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Kittü has quite the winter coat coming in... gonna be a cold one this year...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
cleanmemes.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

McRat: Kittü has quite the winter coat coming in... gonna be a cold one this year...

[Fark user image 720x960]


That is some majestic floof!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Abby in front, zoey in back on the left and Luna on the right.  Their human wanted photos so using my phone I took a few photos.  I'm adjusting the photos a bit for her.  On top of working on the photos I took of my neighbor and friend, Toni, her DIL and Granddaughter.   She told me today that they all loved it and the photos and could not stop talking about it.  Those photos need correction of the granddaughter's breakout on her face from the mask she wears for school and work.   I like doing it and it is fun to see my creations.  And the fact that they like them....that makes me smile
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Lucky to find sooner than Thu just before Caturday!
Also lucky enough to scroll down Just One More.  Collected linkages for 2 suitable Simon's Cats  offa YouTube.
Theme Tale this time Very Good One.
Highly Approve of McRat's Kittü fetches Any Time.  Spur me to Try Once More to try & lure Furrnandina The Queen Mum back in with More Tuna in garage.    She ducked out front door & ran away ridiculously long time ago.  Played Feral before let self into garage to bear kittens even longer ago; garage door hangs at even worse angle now than then. She not quite as furry as Kittü.
Worn clothes of mine out there on floor once figured somecat hopefully she comes in to eat Apology Tuna.  Stop motion camera like one maynerdkitty has, was left by chorusmate's spouse.  Has wee drive where photos saved  had one like it once but No More, unable to view.Speak of maynerdkitty, saw in one of her FarceBork posts where neighbour has mare who's in foal.  Horse Castle tho speutered is Interested.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ruby, Honey & Charlie flew to Better Lives 3.16.19 on one of periodic Freedom Flights.  Like, but not on, TransPacific that moved 642  cats & dogs from Hawaii to mainland in recent month.  Freedom Flightsreduce populations in overcrowded shelters to better adoption areas.
Dunno where from to where, but once there they wuz Adopted & ought be Considerably Bigger  & trained! by now
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Otera: Hai ef-fur-body!! I just got back from my vet!! No surgery today because my leg looked so good! I got an antibiotic shot---owwie!! But I have two more weeks before they take my manhood! Right now I am nomming a mighty nom because the humans said I couldn't eat before surgery

[Fark user image 422x750]

Mom says I smell like fig body spray and purrfumes


So what's up with the leg?  Are you planning on letting nature take its course before any kind of operation?  Waiting for Jack to grow up first?  He doesn't need any operation?  Undecided?  Inquiring minds want to know!!!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Otera: Hai ef-fur-body!! I just got back from my vet!! No surgery today because my leg looked so good! I got an antibiotic shot---owwie!! But I have two more weeks before they take my manhood! Right now I am nomming a mighty nom because the humans said I couldn't eat before surgery

[Fark user image 422x750]

Mom says I smell like fig body spray and purrfumes

So what's up with the leg?  Are you planning on letting nature take its course before any kind of operation?  Waiting for Jack to grow up first?  He doesn't need any operation?  Undecided?  Inquiring minds want to know!!!


We're being referred to an orthopedic veterinary surgeon. He had 2-3 inches of tibia left, so he is a good candidate for an osteo-integrated implant!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ellie is in the ONLY bed...poor Tootsie.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
cleanmemes.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
cleanmemes.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [cleanmemes.files.wordpress.com image 768x768]


Thanks for the wonderful posts!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
cleanmemes.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Woofday!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good morning, Happy Woofsday!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also, Happy Last-chance-to-mail-cards-so-they-arri​ve-before-Christmas Day.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Also, Happy Last-chance-to-mail-cards-so-they-arri​ve-before-Christmas Day.


(on this note, all members of the card exchange should expect to receive mine late, we totally haven't gotten to send them out with all the health craziness going on in our house. They'll probably show up in January.  Sorry that they'll be late, but... We promise we'll get them sent out
 
