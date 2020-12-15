 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   "Nothing to suggest" that a new variant of coronavirus spreading around England is more transmissible, more deadly or more resistant to vaccines but since this is 2020 and since you're reading this on Fark: Everybody Panic   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Virus, Prof Jonathan Ball, Virology, DNA, Microbiology, normal virus evolution, Nottingham University, genetic information  
441 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2020 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



born_yesterday
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When they say something isn't suggested, that's exactly when you should start being suggestible.
 
TheAlgebraist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I would be 100x more concerned if I heard this playing in a radio in the background of the first 5-10 minutes of a movie.....
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't virus's typically mutate over time to become less dangerous to a host?  You know, since a virus that takes years to kill you has more opportunities to spread than a virus that kills you in a couple of weeks.  Just look at the success herpes has had compared to small pox from a reproductive perspective.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
England's Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty said current coronavirus swab tests would detect the new variant that has been found predominantly in Kent

Good.  That guy was a dick to Val Kilmer.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This vaccine is a two step process. Wait until a whole bunch of people do step one, then skip step two. I don't have time. It hurt. I didn't feel good. One should be good enough, Mary only got one and she's fine. Viruses mutate - that's what they do. COVID-19 isn't done with us yet. Only half will get the vaccine and a large portion that do won't do both steps. We are going to end up killing ourselves off by trying to save ourselves through conspiracy theories.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: England's Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty said current coronavirus swab tests would detect the new variant that has been found predominantly in Kent

Good.  That guy was a dick to Val Kilmer.


He was probably touching himself again
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: This vaccine is a two step process. Wait until a whole bunch of people do step one, then skip step two. I don't have time. It hurt. I didn't feel good. One should be good enough, Mary only got one and she's fine. Viruses mutate - that's what they do. COVID-19 isn't done with us yet. Only half will get the vaccine and a large portion that do won't do both steps. We are going to end up killing ourselves off by trying to save ourselves through conspiracy theories.


It's a good thing that no one in the past fell for conspiracy theories or we wouldn't be here flaunting our high tech face rags with the majority of the population carrying the herpes virus.

I wonder why herpes is still around. Sorry, it seems like I am questioning the authorities and I should never do that I have been told.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Might be time for the EU to wrap up that whole Brexit thing and blow up the Chunnel.
 
joker420
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, the flu mutated a year into the 1918 pandemic and things really got bad, are you ready?
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
viruses like to have little orgies in the gene pool and share their toys too
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

joker420: Yeah, the flu mutated a year into the 1918 pandemic and things really got bad, are you ready?


SARS-COV-2 has already mutated. The UK strain, not the Wuhan strain, is the primary pathognomic agent identiifed in PCR testing in the United States. It also causes far more intense illness.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

