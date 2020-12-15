 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Sean Hannity warns of "depraved media mob"   (foxnews.com)
    Fox News Channel, Sean Hannity, wrath ofthe media mob, Electoral College, real-time, media mob, Joe Biden, President Trump  
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
But, we've already seen his hair...
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
His coworkers?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Project HARDER, Lumpy.  Every accusation is a confession.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
More depraved than Fox News?
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"They're going to tell you things. Ebbil things. Blasphemous things. Based on Demon Facts. You need to resist these facts, and just believe. Believe we can win this, if you just open your wallets. Believe that I give money to veterans' as opposed to just pocketing your Freedom Concert cash. Believe that 50+ losses in court is a victory. Believe that a philanderer, who was snorted more coke off gold accoutrements, and gambled and lied and cheated his entire life is a Man of God. These "facts" are going to make you question the validity of your beliefs, but you have to stay strong. With your wallets open. It's for God, Country, and all those little boys and girls who might to seduced by these Demon Facts."
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Depraved media mob? That sounds fun. Where would one sign up?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wouldn't your case for all this fraud be more believable if you provided just a sliver of evidence to this fraud?  Oh, I forgot, it's undetectable because it was so well done.  Ooops, my bad. Sorry.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Approximately 1% of our population watch this asshole.
Forget him.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Press wants Trump supporters to 'just shut up and move on because they say so,'

No, please continue your impotent wailing for as long as you like. We're moving on.
 
db2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, at least he's become self-aware.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: Wouldn't your case for all this fraud be more believable if you provided just a sliver of evidence to this fraud?  Oh, I forgot, it's undetectable because it was so well done.  Ooops, my bad. Sorry.


It was both perfectly done in that there is no evidence, but also totally incompetently done b/c we FORGOT to rig the Senate!
 
Wesdog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: Wouldn't your case for all this fraud be more believable if you provided just a sliver of evidence to this fraud?  Oh, I forgot, it's undetectable because it was so well done.  Ooops, my bad. Sorry.


Just imagine if Democrats were actually capable of carrying out such widespread and undetectable voter fraud. Half the party has already turned on Biden for not making enough "diverse" choices for his cabinet. How would any group that operates like that (immediately turning on your candidates after they win) possibly defraud the most watched election in the entire world without leaving any witnesses or evidence?

I guess Bill and Hillary could have assassinated anyone who knew about the election fraud. Made it look like suicides or a botched robbery. Maybe it could happen in the pedophile basement at that pizza place in D.C.

/conservatives are mentally handicapped
//can't change my mind
 
FarkaDark [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Asylum2020 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Go get waterboarded, you fat fark.
 
Hugemeister [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When we start putting these people up against the wall I'm praying to Dog i get to be the guy that does the honors....
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can I sue Sean Hannity for the assault on my intelligence he just vomited out?
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: Wouldn't your case for all this fraud be more believable if you provided just a sliver of evidence to this fraud?  Oh, I forgot, it's undetectable because it was so well done.  Ooops, my bad. Sorry.


Democrats.....simultaneously the most capable organization on the planet and the most incompetent. They can steal the Presidential election right out from under everyone's noses but they can't manage to steal enough seats in the Senate for a majority or get rid of McConnell or somehow magically impeach Trump or Barr or anyone else. Couldn't block tax cuts. Couldn't pass a stimulus bill. Can't tie their own shoes without help really but somehow they pulled off a conspiracy involving thousands of people across multiple states without leaving a trace of evidence.

If my eyes rolled any harder they'd tilt the Earth five degrees off its axis.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yes, right wing filth has really thrown us into a disinformation crisis. America should do something about the right wing filth. Oh we did, and Trump lost the election again.

Sailin... Saling away... on a great lake filled with right wing tears.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hannity is basically a member of the Trump administration: Trump has turned to him for advice many times.  Lumpy is watching his patron lose, and watching a significant portion of his audience desert him to go to even derpier news outlets like Newsmax or OAN.  He's panicking.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I mean c'mon, they're telling us these "do nothing" Democrats managed to pull the wool over their eyes long enough to pull this off? Man Republicans suck if they allowed that to happen. Just completely incompetent morons for letting something like this happen.

OR

Here's a thought, there was no conspiracy by Democrats. It was simply our election process in action. People voted. Votes were counted. A winner was declared. We do not invalidate elections simply because you don't like who won.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I especially tire of this "media this and that" talk out of the likes of Hannity and Greg Gutfeld. They ARE the mainstream media. shiat... Hannity is the #1 cable show. How much more "mainstream" can you get than that?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The best way to watch Hannity is to imagine his right hand is furiously going up and down under the table.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

db2: Well, at least he's become self-aware.


That's where they become dangerous and difficult to control.

Best just to power it down now.
 
