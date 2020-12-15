 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   After 20/20, Europeans are getting back on the night train; they love that stuff   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
14
    More: Misc, Rail transport, night trains of Europe, Europe's night train network, resurgence of night trains, sleeper trains, European cities, budget flight, development of high-speed trains  
•       •       •

294 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2020 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They never learn.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Screaming across the land like a thunderbird.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Screaming across the land like a thunderbird.


That's the word.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: ThomasPaineTrain: Screaming across the land like a thunderbird.

That's the word.


How's it sold?
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But do they carry a rattlesnake suitcase under their arms?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Europe to revive international night train links. Pan-European Thunderbird railroad, Continental Colt-45 Express still under development

https://www.fark.com/comments/1104446​0​/Europe-to-revive-international-night-​train-links-Pan-European-Thunderbird-r​ailroad-Continental-Colt-45-Express-st​ill-under-development#new
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an actual locomotive?

I thought this is just what they call it when a bunch of black dudes plow a single white woman in one session
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Olde English have no use for such nonsense...
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, full berths, or like a Japanese capsule hotel? You could probably fit 60 capsules in a common train car. Give everyone their bedding when getting on, have a diner car, then collect bedding at the end.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I love sleeping to the clickety clack on the Amtrak
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Definitely need the sleeper though
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Solo
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Took the night train from London to Edinburgh one time.

Train wasn't the only thing I got to ride that night.
 
gcc [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I took the night trains all over Europe a few years ago. Really liked them-- way better than air travel.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.