(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Caption Mrs. Claus at the golf course   (local21news.com) divider line
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
This is where Santa's balls go 364 days of the year.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The North Pole 2077.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"I'm Santa's 19th, 20th, and if he's been really good, 21st hole".
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"And don't you believe all that talk about Santa coming once a year!  It's much more often than that!  And premature, most of the time!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mar-a-Lago cuts costs even further by paying local pensioners pennies a day to caddy.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I wonder if Santa should get a penalty stroke if he is naughty later on."
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ball washer? Who's your ball washer!  ???? Come back here you old goat!
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
not even with Santa's sack.
 
vikingfan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm just out looking for the REAL killers.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Donald should be able to find his lump of coal in here".
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"A lump of coal in every hole for Donnie".
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Elementary Watson!  Dorothy took the shoes and now we know who took the socks.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

