(Daily Dot)   That feeling when you pwn yourself on camera   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Donald Trump, viral video, Ivana Trump, comedian Walter Masterson, Fred Trump, registered nurse, Medical personnel, whole series of videos  
posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2020 at 4:35 AM



God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Again with the constant linking to this Rex guy. Is it really so hard to give credit and traffic to the people that actually create things?
 
gcc [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Weird, I thought the right wing hated medics who fark themselves on camera.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Right at the beginning it was absolutely the case that with limited supplies of masks they were better kept for medical staff who really need them than used by the general public who can get high levels of protection by distancing. Now that they are cheaply and readily available, though, that's changed and we really all should go for the small extra benefit of masks. Perhaps she hasn't read any memos since June.
 
