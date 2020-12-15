 Skip to content
 
(The Verge)   We failed so badly that we're farking lucky a vaccine was even possible for COVID-19   (theverge.com) divider line
36
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The genocide was the point.

The failure is deliberate and ongoing.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
TL;DR: Not all virus strains can effectively be controlled with a vaccine and we got very lucky that COVID-19 vaccines appear to be effective. If not for that we would be in much worse shape because Bubba Joe MAGAt simply cannot do without happy hour at Applebee's.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Science does amazing work considering the amount of stupid in the world.  All these conspiracy believing science-haters shouldn't be allowed medical care ever.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: TL;DR: Not all virus strains can effectively be controlled with a vaccine and we got very lucky that COVID-19 vaccines appear to be effective. If not for that we would be in much worse shape because Bubba Joe MAGAt simply cannot do without happy hour at Applebee's.


Let's wait and see if it is effective population wide. Too early to declare victory, which is highly dependent on most getting vaccinated.
 
jdlenke [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LiberalConservative: fragMasterFlash: TL;DR: Not all virus strains can effectively be controlled with a vaccine and we got very lucky that COVID-19 vaccines appear to be effective. If not for that we would be in much worse shape because Bubba Joe MAGAt simply cannot do without happy hour at Applebee's.

Let's wait and see if it is effective population wide. Too early to declare victory, which is highly dependent on most getting vaccinated.


I'm fine with a vaccine ,but I want it to be in the wild a bit before I get it.
 
mknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
overheard couple guys at work talking in the head saying "been 40 years and still no vaccine for aids and we're supposed to believe they made a covid one in less than year. no way am i taking it." so now the hard part will be getting people to actually take the things. so we are probably doomed anyway.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No matter how the response in the pandemic be like, it would never be enough. Now let's just hope and pray nothing goes wrong with the vaccine or distributing it.
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: The genocide was the point.

The failure is deliberate and ongoing.


THIS.

A $illion times this.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh you sweet summer children
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop killing language, it's not impossible if it's unimpossible
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mknight: overheard couple guys at work talking in the head saying "been 40 years and still no vaccine for aids and we're supposed to believe they made a covid one in less than year. no way am i taking it." so now the hard part will be getting people to actually take the things. so we are probably doomed anyway.


I've talked to people who think this is all a way for the government to control the population and take away our freedoms. These are the same people who praise Trump as the greatest president every.
When I say "You do realize Trump is head of the government that is trying to control everyone, right? " I am met with only blank stares.
 
orbister
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In news to the author: Countries other than the US and Australia exist.
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

oldfool: Oh you sweet summer children


I'm sure the hundreds of thousands of dead would disagree with you. But they can't, for they are dead.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

orbister: In news to the author: Countries other than the US and Australia exist.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It was only supposed to kill Blue states, but it got out of hand.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: TL;DR: Not all virus strains can effectively be controlled with a vaccine and we got very lucky that COVID-19 vaccines appear to be effective. If not for that we would be in much worse shape because Bubba Joe MAGAt simply cannot do without happy hour at Applebee's.


He needs those endless watered down margaritas and cheezy potare bombs.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: The genocide was the point.

The failure is deliberate and ongoing.


The important thing is that it will soon all be the fault of a Democrat president.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mknight: overheard couple guys at work talking in the head saying "been 40 years and still no vaccine for aids and we're supposed to believe they made a covid one in less than year. no way am i taking it." so now the hard part will be getting people to actually take the things. so we are probably doomed anyway.


That AIDS has been around 40 years makes me feel old.
 
Agent Nick Fury
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
US is at fault that a world wide pandemic didn't have a vaccine quick enough

So funny watching the montage of medical "experts" tell the MSM back in September how it was "impossible" for a vaccine to be developed by the end of the year - not only impossible but "a dangerous lie" meant to provide false hope in an election yearThank God the election is over and the right guys won - now to get back to the same "experts" telling us Miami will be underwater in two yearsWhy don't you guys trust science????????????
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jdlenke: LiberalConservative: fragMasterFlash: TL;DR: Not all virus strains can effectively be controlled with a vaccine and we got very lucky that COVID-19 vaccines appear to be effective. If not for that we would be in much worse shape because Bubba Joe MAGAt simply cannot do without happy hour at Applebee's.

Let's wait and see if it is effective population wide. Too early to declare victory, which is highly dependent on most getting vaccinated.

I'm fine with a vaccine ,but I want it to be in the wild a bit before I get it.


yup.  what's going to happen when 6% of those who got it also get cancer or some kind of organ damage.  You think the government and buisnesses who made it are going to come running to help?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jdlenke: LiberalConservative: fragMasterFlash: TL;DR: Not all virus strains can effectively be controlled with a vaccine and we got very lucky that COVID-19 vaccines appear to be effective. If not for that we would be in much worse shape because Bubba Joe MAGAt simply cannot do without happy hour at Applebee's.

Let's wait and see if it is effective population wide. Too early to declare victory, which is highly dependent on most getting vaccinated.

I'm fine with a vaccine ,but I want it to be in the wild a bit before I get it.


Like an Amish teenager?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mknight: overheard couple guys at work talking in the head saying "been 40 years and still no vaccine for aids and we're supposed to believe they made a covid one in less than year. no way am i taking it." so now the hard part will be getting people to actually take the things. so we are probably doomed anyway.


How can people be that dumb.  Reason there isn't an AIDS vaccine, as I am sure you, and most Farkers know, but I am going to say it for those who don't, is because AIDS infects the actual white blood cells of the immune system itself, leaving you with too few white blood cells to protect yourself from other diseases.  It's kind of like the Predator of viruses.  Predator shows up in your town, and it's actually the people who are best equipped to fight predators, soldiers and cops, that get hunted down by the Predators.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I've talked to people who think this is all a way for the government to control the population and take away our freedoms.


Many Americans seem to have confused chaos with freedom.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Agent Nick Fury: US is at fault that a world wide pandemic didn't have a vaccine quick enough

So funny watching the montage of medical "experts" tell the MSM back in September how it was "impossible" for a vaccine to be developed by the end of the year - not only impossible but "a dangerous lie" meant to provide false hope in an election yearThank God the election is over and the right guys won - now to get back to the same "experts" telling us Miami will be underwater in two yearsWhy don't you guys trust science????????????


Is Parler down this morning?

This thread seems full of derp.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: mknight: overheard couple guys at work talking in the head saying "been 40 years and still no vaccine for aids and we're supposed to believe they made a covid one in less than year. no way am i taking it." so now the hard part will be getting people to actually take the things. so we are probably doomed anyway.

How can people be that dumb.  Reason there isn't an AIDS vaccine, as I am sure you, and most Farkers know, but I am going to say it for those who don't, is because AIDS infects the actual white blood cells of the immune system itself, leaving you with too few white blood cells to protect yourself from other diseases.  It's kind of like the Predator of viruses.  Predator shows up in your town, and it's actually the people who are best equipped to fight predators, soldiers and cops, that get hunted down by the Predators.


So a condom is like da choppa?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There is a counterpoint to this.
If this virus had been more serious - more deadly - we would have lost a significant portion of the population.  We're talking Cap't Trips level of death.

This pandemic was a wakeup call. And we should feel fortunate that all it did was show us how deadly a virus can potentially be, rather than actually being the one that kills most of the human race.

It taught us some things about basic virus protection and hygiene that we should have known and practiced all along.

Presumably we have learned our lesson.  Well, except that group that still has their head completely up Trump's ass.  They didn't learn a farking thing.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MythDragon: mknight: overheard couple guys at work talking in the head saying "been 40 years and still no vaccine for aids and we're supposed to believe they made a covid one in less than year. no way am i taking it." so now the hard part will be getting people to actually take the things. so we are probably doomed anyway.

I've talked to people who think this is all a way for the government to control the population and take away our freedoms. These are the same people who praise Trump as the greatest president every.
When I say "You do realize Trump is head of the government that is trying to control everyone, right? " I am met with only blank stares.


And how they want him to declare martial law.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

another one of them: Purple_Urkle: The genocide was the point.

The failure is deliberate and ongoing.

THIS.

A $illion times this.


If you agree with it so much, can one of you explain that first sentence to me? Because I'm lost as fark. It sounds like conspiracy nuttery, but that seems unlikely.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: TL;DR: Not all virus strains can effectively be controlled with a vaccine and we got very lucky that COVID-19 vaccines appear to be effective. If not for that we would be in much worse shape because Bubba Joe MAGAt simply cannot do without happy hour at Applebee's.


Again ignoring the fact that scientists spent years on other corona virus vaccine research.  And also ignoring the fact that scientists also spent years researching rna based vaccines.
 
Agent Nick Fury
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Agent Nick Fury: US is at fault that a world wide pandemic didn't have a vaccine quick enough

So funny watching the montage of medical "experts" tell the MSM back in September how it was "impossible" for a vaccine to be developed by the end of the year - not only impossible but "a dangerous lie" meant to provide false hope in an election yearThank God the election is over and the right guys won - now to get back to the same "experts" telling us Miami will be underwater in two yearsWhy don't you guys trust science????????????

Is Parler down this morning?

This thread seems full of derp.


Yeah, different opinions besides your regular circle jerk group think can be a little scary.

We were told by our "betters' that it was impossible to have a vaccine by the end of the year but lo and behold they were wrong.

Let's all go on FARK for the next eight hours and try and convince one another that what is happening can somehow be explained to our benefit

If anyone disagrees, we'll use funny expressions like "derp", "Faux News", and "Cheetoman lover" and all feel better about ourselves.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Here in the US, we're counting down the days before vaccines are widely available, knowing that every day of delay means more illness and more death. That's not true everywhere. My dad recently told me that he had a meeting with some people living in Australia, and that he asked them what they thought of the vaccine news. Turns out, they didn't really care. Australia controlled the pandemic so well that life is essentially normal - it doesn't need a vaccine as an escape hatch. They did the hard thing, so they didn't have to rely on the impossible."

And that's what people who say we'll never return to pre-Covid 19 behavior don't understand. It's only because we've farked things up in the US due to an insane definition of "freedom" that we're having problems at all. In sane areas of the world (and saying that about Australia, where they have a global warming denier PM, really shows how bad the US is) the pandemic hurt, but was something that could be handled.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MythDragon: mknight: overheard couple guys at work talking in the head saying "been 40 years and still no vaccine for aids and we're supposed to believe they made a covid one in less than year. no way am i taking it." so now the hard part will be getting people to actually take the things. so we are probably doomed anyway.

I've talked to people who think this is all a way for the government to control the population and take away our freedoms. These are the same people who praise Trump as the greatest president every.
When I say "You do realize Trump is head of the government that is trying to control everyone, right? " I am met with only blank stares.


It's not the government, it's the deep state. You know, Gates, Hillary, and the Jews. I haven't figured out why the Jews are forcing us to wear masks as a way of introducing Sharia Law, but that's what my Trumphumping relatives believe.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: The genocide was the point.

The failure is deliberate and ongoing.


Never ascribe to evil what can be explained by incompetence.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Agent Nick Fury: thealgorerhythm: Agent Nick Fury: US is at fault that a world wide pandemic didn't have a vaccine quick enough

So funny watching the montage of medical "experts" tell the MSM back in September how it was "impossible" for a vaccine to be developed by the end of the year - not only impossible but "a dangerous lie" meant to provide false hope in an election yearThank God the election is over and the right guys won - now to get back to the same "experts" telling us Miami will be underwater in two yearsWhy don't you guys trust science????????????

Is Parler down this morning?

This thread seems full of derp.

Yeah, different opinions besides your regular circle jerk group think can be a little scary.

We were told by our "betters' that it was impossible to have a vaccine by the end of the year but lo and behold they were wrong.

Let's all go on FARK for the next eight hours and try and convince one another that what is happening can somehow be explained to our benefit

If anyone disagrees, we'll use funny expressions like "derp", "Faux News", and "Cheetoman lover" and all feel better about ourselves.


See, this is what I'm talking about.

As you all notice this Parler like behavior, we can recognize that it craves validation through conflict.

It conflates various levels of unrelated poorly argued anti-scientific myths in an attempt to gather sympathy? Antagonism? Both?

On Parler this sort of thing is acceptable without batting an eye, and the person making a combo global warming slash antivaxx denial could expect to be rewarded with hoots and pornographic memes of the style no longer allowed on PornHub.

But released into nature and without its artificial hothouse supports the subject becomes confused. Ineffective. It begins to cry about the lack of design that would benefit its large vacant frame.
 
