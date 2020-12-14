 Skip to content
(FIRE)   Note falls from college staff member's door in hallway. Student, who is also a reporter, picks it up and re-sticks it to the door. Student is then investigated for harassment by college, which pressures the paper to fire her. Guess who lied   (thefire.org) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Frostburg State. Archrival of Whatsamatta U.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Welcome to the world, honey. Get used to feeling "tricked"; bureaucracies and governments will be pulling that shiat on you for the rest of your life.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
School administrators are petty tyrants?

Grade school, college, male, female, doesn't matter. I can count on one hand the times I've met a school administrator who wasn't a giant tool.
 
Magnus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Boudyro: School administrators are petty tyrants?

Grade school, college, male, female, doesn't matter. I can count on one hand the times I've met a school administrator who wasn't a giant tool.


Sorry to hear about your missing fingers.  Farm accident?
 
Magnus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
""I feel tricked," Conklin said. "FSU touts itself as a place that educates the leaders of tomorrow, those who will go forward equipped with a moral compass and critical thinking skills. "

Oh you sweet summer child.  I bet the marketing majors are just chuckling at you wildly.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
" At Frostburg State University, the answer is chilling."
OhYou.jpg
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ParadoxDice
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No good deed goes unpunished.
 
bababa
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Magnus: Boudyro: School administrators are petty tyrants?

Grade school, college, male, female, doesn't matter. I can count on one hand the times I've met a school administrator who wasn't a giant tool.

Sorry to hear about your missing fingers.  Farm accident?


Misadventure performing the rocker on a gal suffering from vagina dentata. Thank goodness I went for the fingerbang first.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk is a petty corrupt politician-style a-hole.

I hope his name spreads around and everybody learns what an a-hole FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk is.

FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk. The a-hole.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boudyro: Magnus: Boudyro: School administrators are petty tyrants?

Grade school, college, male, female, doesn't matter. I can count on one hand the times I've met a school administrator who wasn't a giant tool.

Sorry to hear about your missing fingers.  Farm accident?

Misadventure performing the rocker on a gal suffering from vagina dentata. Thank goodness I went for the fingerbang first.


Got to watch out for those beaver teeth

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"I feel tricked," Conklin said. "FSU touts itself as a place that educates the leaders of tomorrow, those who will go forward equipped with a moral compass and critical thinking skills. However, when I used those talents to hold FSU accountable for their decisions, rather than improving and growing, President Nowaczyk has decided to attack the messenger."

Well, she's certainly getting a good practical education.

If she thinks that's petty and vindictive, just wait until she settles down with a family, raises kids, and joins the PTA.

/jfc that was the worst, pettiest backbiting and political sabotage I've ever experienced
//god forbid they get wind that your motive is to *improve the schools* or something unselfish
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The girls who said the cable was broken?
 
