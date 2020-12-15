 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The Isle of Man is popular with the Jet Ski set   (bbc.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is it?
The isle of Man has a long and interesting history but in modern times...

ISLE of SPEED 320-Kmh Street Race✔ ★HD★ 200-Mph - ISLE of MAN TT ♛ ✔ Lindsey Stirling - Elements
Youtube ofUPQ9rfsNU


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My family is Manx. My brother and aunt live there, and I used to visit my grandmother there as a kid (saw several TTs), so I'm getting a kick out of this tiny-yet-awesome island actually appearing in Fark!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Police brutality
Youtube F1HqiUeKpyg
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: My family is Manx. My brother and aunt live there, and I used to visit my grandmother there as a kid (saw several TTs), so I'm getting a kick out of this tiny-yet-awesome island actually appearing in Fark!


So your family doesn't have tails?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Water scooter? Are you farking telling me when James Bond is riding it, he calls it a farking water scooter. fark .
 
