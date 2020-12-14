 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Contrary to popular belief, you can't drop off everything at Goodwill   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Memphis, Tennessee, Tennessee, Southaven Police, news release, Goodwill donation outlet, Mississippi police, custody of Mississippi Child, 2-year-old boy  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You don't know until you try.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone in San Diego tried to drop off a grenade, SDPD wasn't amused https://www.10news.com/news/local-new​s​/grenade-donated-to-san-diego-charity-​amid-holiday-season
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People sure suck sometimes.
 
HempHead
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dang that kids going to end up in Namibia wearing a t-shirt with the wrong super bowl winner on it.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
By the time child services got there, he had already made it to cashier.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Desperate people do desperate things.  Updates at 11.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm surprised my parents did not try this.
/maybe they did
 
bane365 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kid looks like he's already seen some shiat in his short life. Sad for the little guy...
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I am destitute and cannot care for my child. Here he is. Please see that he is given opportunities that i cannot provide."

"You're under arrest."

USA
USA
USA
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "I am destitute and cannot care for my child. Here he is. Please see that he is given opportunities that i cannot provide."

"You're under arrest."

USA
USA
USA


There are places you can give up a child and not face charges. Leaving a child in a bag at goodwill isn't one of those, dumbass.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: I'm surprised my parents did not try this.
/maybe they did

they only needed it to work this one time...
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "I am destitute and cannot care for my child. Here he is. Please see that he is given opportunities that i cannot provide."

"You're under arrest."

USA
USA
USA

There are places you can give up a child and not face charges. Leaving a child in a bag at goodwill isn't one of those, dumbass.


*with a bag
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The picture of him in the article just ripped my heart. Poor little guy. Aren't there 'no questions asked' Safe Havens(I'm not sure if that what it's called) places they could have turned the child into? Something like Hospitals, Fire Stations, and churches that are designated for this?
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What's the problem?  Clearly an abysmal parent, whose kids should be taken in to care immediately.   Why punish?  Foster the kids, tube tie, and vasectomise the parents, and move on.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If the fundies like barrett get their wish and ban abortion, you gonna get this x 10 000
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe extend the age limit of Safe Haven (aka fire station drop off) to, oh, at least 14.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "I am destitute and cannot care for my child. Here he is. Please see that he is given opportunities that i cannot provide."

"You're under arrest."

USA
USA
USA

There are places you can give up a child and not face charges. Leaving a child in a bag at goodwill isn't one of those, dumbass.


You can fit a surprising number of little people in a hockey bag. Almost an entire pee-wee traveling hockey team.

/saves on travel costs
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If the fundies like barrett get their wish and ban abortion, you gonna get this x 10 000


More child soldiers for the Salvation Army.
 
Stibium
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HempHead: Dang that kids going to end up in Namibia wearing a t-shirt with the wrong super bowl winner on it.


Wrong thread?

/I live a stone's throw away from there
//not surprised at all with Memphis antics
///at least the kid has a real future now, he looks like he's got plenty of gumption about him
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "I am destitute and cannot care for my child. Here he is. Please see that he is given opportunities that i cannot provide."

"You're under arrest."

USA
USA
USA

There are places you can give up a child and not face charges. Leaving a child in a bag at goodwill isn't one of those, dumbass.


She probably didn't read the brochures.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

powhound: Harry Wagstaff: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "I am destitute and cannot care for my child. Here he is. Please see that he is given opportunities that i cannot provide."

"You're under arrest."

USA
USA
USA

There are places you can give up a child and not face charges. Leaving a child in a bag at goodwill isn't one of those, dumbass.

You can fit a surprising number of little people in a hockey bag. Almost an entire pee-wee traveling hockey team.

/saves on travel costs


Reminds me of when my father taught me to swim. Once i got out of the bag and got the duct tape off, I was swimming like a fish.
 
