 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Morning Call)   Photoshop these fake Amish folk   (mcall.com) divider line
23
    More: Photoshop, Contests  
•       •       •

338 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2020 at 4:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 5 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Original:
mcall.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
samsquatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


♫ Livin' in an Amish paradise ♫
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hail2daking
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why would the Amish have a dog and a toucan...with the possibility of eliminating one of them? Maybe we don't know all there is to this religion.
 
zeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
manyone [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
in case you didnt see the movie: Kirstie Alley, Tim Allen: For Richer or Poorer
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vortex Dweller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylight2003 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This display was not made by the Amish, if it were, it would look more like these Amish Dolls

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrutonGaster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skipped 5 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Photoshop contests? See our Photoshop FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.