(Missoulian)   Montanans have been working hard to educate first-time campers and fly-fishermen flocking to the state during COVID. "We had to make it a point to tell people that bear spray isn't a repellent that you spray on your kids like insect repellent"   (missoulian.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Really want pictures of the parents that sprayed their kids with bear spray. There is farking big labels and markings to prevent that with bear spray cans.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To be fair, spraying your kids with bear spray probably will keep bears from bothering them.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omg. Jfc. I would pay money. Good money to see some yokels and/or yuppy trash bear-spray their kids. Goddamn that would be fun to watch... knowing that none of those dummies read the label, like, even a little bit. And then watching those dummies run around screaming.

I wouldn't enjoy it because they're in pain or suffering. No. I would LOVE it because that will always be their bedrock memory of "when I learned my dad was a total farking dummy and I decided to work hard in school". But let's face it... 50/50 chance they're just as dumb and will do something similar to their kids.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: To be fair, spraying your kids with bear spray probably will keep bears from bothering them.


Because of the screaming and running and flailing! Any bear would think that little shiat is on fire! 🤣🤣😂
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: To be fair, spraying your kids with bear spray probably will keep bears from bothering them.


Dunno, maybe they're into a little spice.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why would a bear NEED insect repellent?
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I seriously doubt they told anyone that.

/ had to be f*cking hilarious to watch
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I soooooo want to see a parent spray their kid with that stuff. I'll bet I'd crack a rib.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I like to piss off the snooty fly fishermen by wandering up with my trusty Zebco. They hate good old fashioned fishing for some reason.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gunsmack: I seriously doubt they told anyone that.


It makes me think of those 'man on the street' interviews where they ask questions, and people give sarcastic answers, and then conservative radio hosts think that the average young person is too stupid to know about the Civil War.  Probably some tourist had a dad joke about insect repellent and bear repellent years ago, and at some point some dumbass local heard the joke and took it seriously.
 
jumac
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I like to piss off the snooty fly fishermen by wandering up with my trusty Zebco. They hate good old fashioned fishing for some reason.


I have had fly fishermen tell me that using worms or such is not true fishing.   They say just sitting there with a worm on the hook waiting for a fish to bite takes no skills and as such is not fishing.
 
fourthsword
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I like to piss off the snooty fly fishermen by wandering up with my trusty Zebco. They hate good old fashioned fishing for some reason.


I just giggled myself silly. Thanks!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jumac: holdmybones: I like to piss off the snooty fly fishermen by wandering up with my trusty Zebco. They hate good old fashioned fishing for some reason.

I have had fly fishermen tell me that using worms or such is not true fishing.   They say just sitting there with a worm on the hook waiting for a fish to bite takes no skills and as such is not fishing.


True fishing involves a large boat and nets.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jumac: holdmybones: I like to piss off the snooty fly fishermen by wandering up with my trusty Zebco. They hate good old fashioned fishing for some reason.

I have had fly fishermen tell me that using worms or such is not true fishing.   They say just sitting there with a worm on the hook waiting for a fish to bite takes no skills and as such is not fishing.


I've heard people say that. I just like fishing and don't like the hassle of fly fishing and spending my afternoon dealing with wind knots and shiat. I'm mostly there to relax and just sit there waiting for a fish to bite and enjoy the weather and scenery.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also known as 'seasoning'.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: jumac: holdmybones: I like to piss off the snooty fly fishermen by wandering up with my trusty Zebco. They hate good old fashioned fishing for some reason.

I have had fly fishermen tell me that using worms or such is not true fishing.   They say just sitting there with a worm on the hook waiting for a fish to bite takes no skills and as such is not fishing.

True fishing involves dynamite.


FTFY
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I like to piss off the snooty fly fishermen by wandering up with my trusty Zebco.


I just give a fishing rod to my 10-year-old.  He has the magic ability to catch a fish within a few minutes of getting the hook in the water, in pretty much any water.  I hoped that fishing would teach him that not everything is instant gratification, but fishing for him has turned out to be instant gratification.   In any case, he's good to have around either in a post-megawhoops survival scenario, or if I want to annoy other fishermen.
 
ongbok
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: jumac: holdmybones: I like to piss off the snooty fly fishermen by wandering up with my trusty Zebco. They hate good old fashioned fishing for some reason.

I have had fly fishermen tell me that using worms or such is not true fishing.   They say just sitting there with a worm on the hook waiting for a fish to bite takes no skills and as such is not fishing.

True fishing involves a large boat and nets.


And dynamite
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I like to piss off the snooty fly fishermen by wandering up with my trusty Zebco. They hate good old fashioned fishing for some reason.


I was born and raised a stone's throw from the Yellowstone river, in a town that houses the headquarters of some big fly fishing club, and now I live in the town where "River Runs Through It" took place.  I hate flyfishing.  It's the stupidest way to fish, nothing more than a fashion statement with extra steps.  I love bouncing a worm along the bottom and pulling out giant trout, taking them home, and eating them.  God do those douchebags get pissed when they see it.  Buddy of mine does it with a little Spongebob pole right at the boat launch.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ongbok: NM Volunteer: jumac: holdmybones: I like to piss off the snooty fly fishermen by wandering up with my trusty Zebco. They hate good old fashioned fishing for some reason.

I have had fly fishermen tell me that using worms or such is not true fishing.   They say just sitting there with a worm on the hook waiting for a fish to bite takes no skills and as such is not fishing.

True fishing involves a large boat and nets.

And dynamite


Hand grenades will do in a pinch also.
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As a lifelong Montanan, I can confidently say the locals are every bit as stupid as the tourists.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jumac: holdmybones: I like to piss off the snooty fly fishermen by wandering up with my trusty Zebco. They hate good old fashioned fishing for some reason.

I have had fly fishermen tell me that using worms or such is not true fishing.   They say just sitting there with a worm on the hook waiting for a fish to bite takes no skills and as such is not fishing.


Every activity has its gatekeepers.  It's the main reason I tend not to join interest groups or discuss my hobbies with others.  Some people just can't enjoy something unless they can rationalize why they're more pure than the casual fans.
 
buckybear
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I did my Undergrad at Sierra Nevada College which is in Lake Tahoe.  The year I graduated we had the idiot girl at the R.A. desk shoot off a can of bear mace inside the building.  She literally picked it up, pulled out the pin and sprayed it.   The stuff was so strong they had to steam clean the carpets and air out  the building.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

holdmybones: I like to piss off the snooty fly fishermen by wandering up with my trusty Zebco. They hate good old fashioned fishing for some reason.


A friend of mine is one of those guys you (probably don't) see on ESPN32/CMT Pro Bass tourneys. He doesn't grasp the idea that sitting by the river, drinking, and shushing anyone who tries to approach me (lest they "scare the fish) is just my way of getting some "me time".

/ he thinks there should be actual fish involved
 
