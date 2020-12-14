 Skip to content
(ABC Action News)   There is no limit to the amount of cash you can carry on a US flight, but don't worry when the feds seize your cash they don't have to arrest you, or charge you. Or give it back. (Tag is for those fighting this... asinine practice.)   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Reagan legalized theft by cop.  It was widely viewed at the time as a very bad idea.

They were right.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The article starts out

Federal agencies can seize cash and other property suspected to be involved in a crime

When in reality

Federal agencies can seize cash and other property

... and then keep it for themselves.

The law started out needing crimes, but the cops found out they really liked stealing.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is total bullshiat.  If you haven't been convicted of a crime and there's no proof that a crime is involved then the money should go back to the owner.  You know, the real owner.  Not the police.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look, those donuts aren't gonna pay for themselves.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Civil Forfeiture: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 3kEpZWGgJks
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The elimination of asset forfeiture MUST be an essential part of any legislation to reform police practices in the US.

Anything else we do to "defund" bad police agencies will just be offset by more seizures of "drug money" and "property purchased with illicit gains."
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fairly sure that you DO have to declare cash >$10,000, and not declaring it would be considered suspicious.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sort of thing happens all the time.  It's usually someone traveling out of state to buy an expensive vehicle and the seller won't accept checks, or even cashiers checks which seem safer but can be cancelled.

On the other hand this kind of thing is exactly what escrow agencies are for, assuming that they're legit and not in on an impending scam.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Civil asset forfeiture is a travesty of justice.  Anyone that claims otherwise is either a boot-licking fascist or a cop that personally profits from these thefts.

/ whynotboth.jpg
// I know
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Fairly sure that you DO have to declare cash >$10,000, and not declaring it would be considered suspicious.


Nope, that's only on international flights.  Doesn't apply to domestic.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My dad died and left a bunch of gold to us... In Hawaii. My sister wanted to fly back with it. Glad I planted my feet on that one. Said there was no farking way in hell we were going through an airport with a shiat ton of gold in our bags. She just didn't get the problem, I think she was kinda shell shocked with all that was going on.
Certified USPS mail with a crap load of insurance was the only way to get it off island safely. You have to use a specific brown papper tape on all the box seams, and they have to stamp every square inch of it. DO NOT HAVE IT DELIVERED TO AN ADDRESS. Pick it up at the post office, with a designated signee. (Who has to show ID) anything less is asking for it to be stollen.

/Cops are the king's thieves.
 
XSLUMLORDX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Can we use civil asset forfeiture to seize slimy corporate profits?

Then it might go away.
 
Abox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jones was traveling with more than $40,000 in cash. The friends she was visiting had given cash to buy her 2015 Maserati Ghibli back in Tampa. The rest of the money was intended for gambling, before her trip was cut short due to a death in the family.

Good lord, this money never stood a chance.
 
cravak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You mean in america money can just disappear? I don't think you need to be in an airport for this to happen.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cravak: You mean in america money can just disappear? I don't think you need to be in an airport for this to happen.


You don't.  If you're driving with more than $10,000 in cash and get pulled over it's likely to be seized.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

recombobulator: cravak: You mean in america money can just disappear? I don't think you need to be in an airport for this to happen.

You don't.  If you're driving with more than $10,000 in cash and get pulled over it's likely to be seized.


I have, in the past, driven with more than that in cash.

Was I ever concerned about getting robbed? Yes, but only by cops.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: recombobulator: cravak: You mean in america money can just disappear? I don't think you need to be in an airport for this to happen.

You don't.  If you're driving with more than $10,000 in cash and get pulled over it's likely to be seized.

I have, in the past, driven with more than that in cash.

Was I ever concerned about getting robbed? Yes, but only by cops.


I was a manager at one of largest, popular bars on Bourbon street. During big events we would take in 80-100k in cash daily.

We would put it in a safe that looked like ft knox, and then would hire a private security firm to bring it to the bank.

Why?  Every time before when we used cops on details as security, a runner or two would get knocked over.

We got rid of the cops and never got robbed again.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Toxophil: My dad died and left a bunch of gold to us... In Hawaii. My sister wanted to fly back with it. Glad I planted my feet on that one. Said there was no farking way in hell we were going through an airport with a shiat ton of gold in our bags. She just didn't get the problem, I think she was kinda shell shocked with all that was going on.
Certified USPS mail with a crap load of insurance was the only way to get it off island safely. You have to use a specific brown papper tape on all the box seams, and they have to stamp every square inch of it. DO NOT HAVE IT DELIVERED TO AN ADDRESS. Pick it up at the post office, with a designated signee. (Who has to show ID) anything less is asking for it to be stollen.

/Cops are the king's thieves.


Oof, that must have been expensive as hell.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
These guys know about taking cash from airplanes

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
cravak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In america there's more ways for money to disappear then most of us are aware of I'm not saying I'm an expert but I promise you there's people out there who know very well how to make it disappear that's why we're going to a cashless society although even that has significant risk I'm aware of websites that you can go on and buy credit card batches.
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Toxophil: My dad died and left a bunch of gold to us... In Hawaii. My sister wanted to fly back with it. Glad I planted my feet on that one. Said there was no farking way in hell we were going through an airport with a shiat ton of gold in our bags. She just didn't get the problem, I think she was kinda shell shocked with all that was going on.
Certified USPS mail with a crap load of insurance was the only way to get it off island safely. You have to use a specific brown papper tape on all the box seams, and they have to stamp every square inch of it. DO NOT HAVE IT DELIVERED TO AN ADDRESS. Pick it up at the post office, with a designated signee. (Who has to show ID) anything less is asking for it to be stollen.

/Cops are the king's thieves.


I'm in the precious metals business. This is overkill. Next time you want to ship gold just send it registered USPS. You may want to double box but other than that I've yet to lose a registered package in hundreds (or thousands) of mailings.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.