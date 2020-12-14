 Skip to content
 
Man who raided bookies with toilet brush in robbery gets sentence scrubbed
8
posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2020 at 11:05 PM



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This just in: the UK is banning toilet brush handles.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"D'you know who this bookies belongs to?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: "D'you know who this bookies belongs to?"


[Fark user image 850x478]


ALL BETS ARE FLUSHED.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a rough 47 years
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This might be one of those UK English - US English translation problems.The difference between a sportsbook and a bookie are not insignificant.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well that's just grand, now all bookies will have to put up with this shiat
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I read "boobies" and it still made just as much sense.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chitownmike: That's a rough 47 years


Phil Collins has really let himself go.
 
