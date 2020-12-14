 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   Michigan man completely escapes from negligent homicide charge, knowledge of the crime, mortal coil   (detroitnews.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
22 years old.

This is what 2020 is doing to people.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So kill ratio of 2-1 then
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now who's going to delete your browser history, dumbass?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think I saw this on Law & Order.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And here I wanted to make some smartass comment about knowing what's behind your target before you shoot but this shiat is just sad.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is why I am against the 9mm as a handgun round. Smaller profile and higher muzzle velocity (1200fps+-) has a tendency to overpenetrate.
 
khatores
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is like revenge went and divided by zero.
 
