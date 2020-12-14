 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Uber might be popular, but carjackings are really popular now   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2020 at 11:35 PM



Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"If we weren't in a pandemic and you saw a guy coming up to your car with a mask on, you probably would freak out and hit the gas pedal," he explained. "But nowadays, everyone's wearing masks. So there's this anonymity part of the pandemic that I think a lot of criminals are taking advantage of."

And if you ignored the first couple of paragraphs describing a carjacking, the paragraph above would make sense.
 
crinz83
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i did a little research on carjacking.. turns out it doesn't cost anything. so how does it work? do i need an app?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Live by the sword, die by the sword.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

crinz83: i did a little research on carjacking.. turns out it doesn't cost anything. so how does it work? do i need an app?


Even I know about Grand Theft Auto.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
With the defund movement and the resulting police hesitancy to get involved, it looks like a great time for vigilantism to make a comeback.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you are pumping gas and someone pulls a gun then give them a nice long squirt of unleaded. If they fire that gun they will go up like a roman candle.

/turnabout is fair play
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The statistics are rough, but globally about 9 in 10 crimes are committed by young males aged 15 to 25.

A wise man once told me that universities and sports and militaries are nice things for women, but we absolutely need them to keep that particular demographic of males duly occupied so they don't burn everything to the ground.

And then a pandemic comes along and we close ALL that shiat down. Let's just say I'm not wearing my shocked face when crime rates spike.

(If I were in charge, we'd have paid all the kids to stay home and stream video games on Twitch for $5 an hour.)
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: The statistics are rough, but globally about 9 in 10 crimes are committed by young males aged 15 to 25.


Yeah, that's not true at all.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's a ton of chop shops. My friend just talked about the shiat today. Trucks will get you over 3 grand right now.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If you are pumping gas and someone pulls a gun then give them a nice long squirt of unleaded. If they fire that gun they will go up like a roman candle.

/turnabout is fair play


Maybe in the movies
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I live in Minneapolis and there is zero chance one of these 15 year olds is getting away with my car.

/3 pedal anti theft
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: VoiceOfReason499: The statistics are rough, but globally about 9 in 10 crimes are committed by young males aged 15 to 25.

Yeah, that's not true at all.


I was engaged in light commenting, so I didn't feel the need to cite a source. Source: an editor of Newsweek, given in a symposium talk in 1999.

Your turn to provide a source about why that's "not true at all".
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They're not all amateurs, like in the movies.

Brady Bunch- Car Jacking
Youtube u2evfz-frHc
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: fragMasterFlash: If you are pumping gas and someone pulls a gun then give them a nice long squirt of unleaded. If they fire that gun they will go up like a roman candle.

/turnabout is fair play

Maybe in the movies


Would Patrick Swayze lie to you?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: Maybe you should drive: VoiceOfReason499: The statistics are rough, but globally about 9 in 10 crimes are committed by young males aged 15 to 25.

Yeah, that's not true at all.

I was engaged in light commenting, so I didn't feel the need to cite a source. Source: an editor of Newsweek, given in a symposium talk in 1999.

Your turn to provide a source about why that's "not true at all".


Not interested in a debate because the point that adolescent males commit a disproportionate amount of crime is true.  But 90% is enormously inflated and contrasts not only with crime stats but also the smell test.  Source, do a quick Google search..
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, people are broke too.
 
