(C-SPAN)   President to address the Nation after Electoral College Certification, 7:30 PM ET   (c-span.org) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it'll be either really awkwardly boring or batshiat crazy!
 
Scar4711 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: I'm sure it'll be either really awkwardly boring or batshiat crazy!


you know how I know you DRTA? :)
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scar4711: arrogantbastich: I'm sure it'll be either really awkwardly boring or batshiat crazy!

you know how I know you DRTA? :)


DAMNIT.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump will announce his resignation so Pence can pardon him. You didn't hear it here first.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scar4711: arrogantbastich: I'm sure it'll be either really awkwardly boring or batshiat crazy!

you know how I know you DRTA? :)


Me, too, man. Me, too.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm looking forward to this one, for the intelligence and leadership, not the thread hijinx.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just going to show his pasty white ass, isn't he.

I mean, he does it figuratively every time he speaks, but I think this time we get the real thing.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dallymo: He's just going to show his pasty white ass, isn't he.

I mean, he does it figuratively every time he speaks, but I think this time we get the real thing.


DNRTFA, obviously. :-)

Although the statement "This time we get the real thing" stands on its own now.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I am expecting some Yosemite Sam quality loudmouthing.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Damn, Subby.  You got your DNRTFA creel limit early in this thread.
Nice work.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is he going to come out and eat a dick live? Because that's what he should do.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't know how to not hate watch.

I'm going to skip and read a transcript later.
 
mudesi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I really hope he takes Trump's election fraud bullshiat head on.  I don't wanna hear any unity shiat.  CALL HIM OUT.
 
Toxic Park
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bravo, subby. You already hooked about half the thread with this one!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Gotta put himself on the news cycle and pat himself on the back for making a vaccine
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I want to thank all of those who came before me, not having read the article.

You have saved me the embarrassment of posting without having done so.

I sincerely thank each and every one of the little people who made this possible today.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Its not him, right?  Its the other guy, isn't it!
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anybody else not reading the article?
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Is he going to come out and eat a dick live? Because that's what he should do.


That's an awful lot of hatred for President Biden.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Trump will announce his resignation so Pence can pardon him. You didn't hear it here first.


Maximum trolling:  "I never liked you, Donnie.  Not only do you not get your pardon but I'm turning over 4 years of evidence I've collected to Acting AG Rosen"
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Since he's proven he has no scruples about using a presidential address to lie to the people, media should refuse to broadcast it live and if it's anything other than I resign, they shouldn't broadcast it at all.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
OOO. Nice one subs!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ok with me. Joe Biden has a nice can
 
LeoffDaGrate [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"OK, Mr. President... your speech is on the teleprompter, for whatever it's worth."

"Don't worry, I got this!  They're going to love me tonight after the surprise I have planned!"

"Sir, are you gonna pull a Bud Dwyer?"

"WHO IS THAT GUY?!?  Everyone seems to want me to meet him!  Every time I get ready to speak, they're all chanting this guy's name."
 
Elegy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DustBunny
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
hahaha got me

i put the popcorn on and everything

now i have to find some hard candy instead
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Anybody else not reading the article?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nice work subby. Very nice.
 
mudesi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I want to hear something along the lines of "dear Trump supporters, you're being lied to"
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Epicedion
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Funny, sad, or war?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Toxic Park: Bravo, subby. You already hooked about half the thread with this one!


It's especially entertaining because allyagottado is hover over the link to see who's gonna speak.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Anybody else not reading the article?


Is this a trick question? (Or are we not on Fark anymore?)
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Isn't it technically not really so until a certain ceremo...oh...OH! I GET IT!
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bummer. A speech from Trump would be a lot more entertaining, and epic-thread-worthy.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm eagerly anticipating a boring speech by someone for whom 81 million of us voted, condemning him to have to clean up Trump's mess.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Awww but I wanted to rage post about Trump. Now I'll have to find something else to make me mad.
 
jimjays
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Anybody else not reading the article?


I haven't read it , won't be watching. I'll read about it later. I just hope his babbling doesn't pre-empt Jeopardy.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: AirForceVet: Trump will announce his resignation so Pence can pardon him. You didn't hear it here first.

Maximum trolling:  "I never liked you, Donnie.  Not only do you not get your pardon but I'm turning over 4 years of evidence I've collected to Acting AG Rosen"


Pence turns state's evidence for full immunity and witness protection. That would be the perfect end for our wannabe-mob boss in chief.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Jerk is taking the chair.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x851]


I came here to post this.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nice Ocean Waves
Youtube V-_O7nl0Ii0
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
During Jeopardy?

/ Thanks, Obama
 
Steampunk Gallagher
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Epicedion: Funny, sad, or war?


Boring, hopefully.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bravo subby...bra----vo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What's an article?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Is he going to come out and eat a dick live? Because that's what he should do.


I think he should say ALL HAIL PRESIDENT XI, OUR GLORIOUS COMMUNIST LEADER... SIC!
 
the_end_is_rear
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"the missiles are flying hallelujah hallelujah"
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'm pleased to announce that a vermin clearing will take place before our staff moves in."
 
